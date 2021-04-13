RHONJ: Kim D alleges Teresa Giudice’s new man Luis Ruelas has a dark past

Kim D claims that Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend has a dark past Pic credit: Bravo

Long-time fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will remember Kim DePaola, otherwise known as “Kim D,” for the drama she’s stirred up amongst the women.

Kim is notorious for causing trouble with various housewives and as of lately, it seems she has been at it again.

Kim appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef and took aim at Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

She made allegations that Luis was known to have a history of cheating and she accused him of being abusive toward some of his exes.

Kim said, “Listen, even things I didn’t want to know. He has a history. He has a history of a few women that were in his life that don’t think very highly of him said that there was, you know, some forms of abuse.”

She continued, “I haven’t heard about physical. Mental abuse, locking them out of their houses. You know, things like that. You know that he’s a narcissist, all that kind of stuff.”

Kim D shares details about the allegations against Luis Ruelas

Kim went into more detail about the allegations she’s heard against Luis, including his apparent history of being unfaithful to women.

She also claimed that he was the manager of a club that had been reportedly linked to the swinger community and she wasn’t sure if Teresa would be happy to hear he was involved with that type of lifestyle.

In regard to the women he’s supposedly cheated on, Kim said, “He, I think cheated on most of them, he came on very strong with them, and then he somehow turns against them. And then they have to, they watch their back because certain things happen to them. Like one girl saying that her tires were slashed.”

Kim also claimed that Luis was with another women at the time he met Teresa.

She said, “He was with a girl the day that he met Teresa, he was living with someone and he went in and he was telling the girl, my God, you know, I met Teresa Giudice and she goes, ‘I don’t care, whatever.’ He made a big deal of it and then one day he just never came home. And that’s how he broke up with her for Teresa. So, you know, he’s got a little history.”

Kim claimed the women she heard the various allegations from were both named Vanessa, but she did not provide a last name or any further details.

In regard to Teresa, Kim added, “She’s done me dirty…bad. But I would never wish [for] her to meet someone who was going to do something bad to her. I would never.”

Teresa’s friends have great things to say about Luis

Despite the allegations that Kim is claiming against Luis, he has received the approval of Teresa’s close friends and even from her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa has appeared to be really happy with Luis and very much in love.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, Teresa’s long time friend Dolores Catania shared that she hoped Teresa got married again.

She said, “I hope she gets married again tomorrow to Louie. He’s an amazing human being and I wanna see her happy.”

Joe Giudice also wished Teresa well with her new man.

He told Us Weekly, “I am genuinely happy for both Teresa and Luis and wish them the best!”

It’s unclear, as of now, whether the allegations against Luis have any truth behind them or if Kim D is just looking to stir the pot once again.

Teresa has yet to speak out regarding Kim’s recent comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.