RHONJ: Dolores Catania wants Teresa Giudice to marry Luis Ruelas says ‘he’s an amazing human being’

Dolores Catania thinks Teresa Giudice should marry Luis Ruelas Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is a longtime friend of Teresa Giudice.

Dolores has been by Teresa’s side through several stages of her life which included her divorce from Joe Giudice.

Now that Teresa has moved on with her new man, Luis Ruelas, Dolores shared her thoughts on their relationship and whether she thinks they have a future together.

Dolores told HollywoodLife, “This girl is so in love she can’t smell bacon,”

She added, “I’m so happy for her. I’m so happy, and I hope that she gets married again and I hope she gets married again tomorrow to Louie. He’s an amazing human being and I wanna see her happy,”

Teresa appears to be extremely happy in her new relationship and often posts photos of her and Luis on social media.

How did Teresa meet Luis?

Teresa became Instagram official with Luis back in December. The couple met while they were both at the Jersey Shore.

She told Extra, “I was walking and that’s how I met him. Exercising.”

She added, “He ran past me with no shirt on and I was like, ‘Ooh…who’s that?’ Then we started talking. He told us about himself…He had two business cards on him so he handed me one and then he gave the other one to my married girlfriend that went up to him first.”

She explained that after their initial meeting, Luis drove up with his son in the car and said, “You know, Teresa, my son wanted to know why I didn’t ask for your number.”

Teresa responded, “I have your business card…I’ll text you.”

Shortly after he left, Teresa’s friend took her phone and texted him to make sure he had Teresa’s number.

Teresa said, “He called me and that was it. And then we talked that night, like, for hours.”

Teresa introduces Luis to Joe Giudice

While many of her castmates on RHONJ had met and approved of Luis, Joe Giudice did not have a chance to meet him until recently when Teresa brought him to the Bahamas, where Joe was vacationing with their daughters.

In regard to how he felt about meeting Teresa’s new man, Joe told Us Weekly, “You can all imagine how I felt when they walked in the room. It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else.”

He explained that he and Teresa wanted to have a friendship with each other for the sake of their daughters and part of that meant being open about moving on in their romantic lives.

He added, “Parenting should always be about giving your children the best outcomes for every situation. I believe we deserve to all be happy and our children will thank us for it. I am genuinely happy for both Teresa and Luis and wish them the best!”

While the couple has yet to become engaged, they did recently purchase a $3 million dollar home together.

Luis is set to appear on upcoming episodes of RHONJ, so fans can tune in to catch a glimpse of his relationship with Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.