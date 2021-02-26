Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Melissa Gorga confirms Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend recently bought a $3 million dollar home together


RHONJ star Melissa Gorga confirms news that Teresa Giudice bought a house with her new boyfriend
Melissa Gorga confirms news about Teresa Giudice. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is happily in love with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas.and it seems the couple just took a major step in their relationship.

Rumors have been swirling that the Bravo Housewife and her new beau just bought a swanky new house together.

And while Teresa herself hasn’t quite confirmed the news, someone very close to her just did!

Her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga recently revealed that Teresa and Luis have indeed splurged on a 3.3 million dollar home.

Melissa Gorga spills the tea on Teresa and her new man

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And during one segment Melissa answered a round of fan questions.

In one instant someone asked the brunette beauty to confirm the recent news that has been swirling about Teresa Giudice.

Did she just purchase a new home with Luis Ruelas?

Well, this is more than just a rumor as confirmed by Melissa.

“Yes, I believe that this is true,” responded the RHONJ star. “Yes, I don’t know much other than that. I believe it’s true and what’s even better than that is it’s like maybe four doors down from the house I just sold. So, it’s kinda crazy. “

“I moved out of my neighborhood and she moved in like the next day,” remarked Melissa.

The 41-year-old revealed that she sold the home we’ve seen on the show for the past decade. And her husband Joe Gorga is now building a new home for them in another neighborhood. “I’m in a rental house right now while we’re building a new home…in another county.”

So I guess they won’t’ be neighbors with Teresa and Luis anytime soon.

However, there is certainly no bad blood between Teresa and the Gorgas.

As a matter of fact, Melissa made it known that she likes Teresa’s new beau.

Teresa Giudice is on cloud 9 with Luis Ruelas

During her stint on WWHL, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was also asked about her views on Luis.

I mean, I Iike him. I think he’s a nice guy,” admitted Melissa. “I think she is super happy. They’re like in that like puppy love right now so it all seems good.”

The RHONJ star continued, “Listen! Ultimately I want her to be happy because if she’s happy it’s like, better for the kids, it better for everyone.”

“She needs to be happy and she’s like on cloud 9 with him…” added Melissa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

