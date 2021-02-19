Teresa Giudice reveals where she stands with brother Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice reveals where she stands with her brother and sister-in-law as dramatic Season 11 kicks off. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has had a continuously tumultuous relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. Over the years, Teresa has clashed with Joe, but her conflicts with Melissa brought next-level drama.

With the kick-off of Season 11, the RHONJ stars find themselves at odds once again when it’s revealed that Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice was talking smack about Joe Gorga with claims that he had dirt on him.

And although fans will have to wait for the full context of the argument to play out on screen, it seems like the damage may not be as severe as their past fights.

During a chat with Brice Sander of Entertainment Tonight, Teresa reveals where she stands with her brother and sister-in-law after yet another face-off.

Teresa calls ex-husband, Joe Giudice, an ‘amazing father’

Brice asked Teresa about the fight seen in the trailers for the new season, and Teresa was a little reserved in her answer.

“I know from watching the trailer that Joe’s name coming up becomes a point of contention this season,” Brice said. “What can you tell me about that?”

“Well, exactly what you see. I mean, Joe is the father of my, of my daughters. He’s an amazing father. Like, he’s in my life and he did the right thing by me. And, you know, he has. I mean, everything that happened, he didn’t mean it for it to happen. He really didn’t. I mean he didn’t want any of this to happen,” Teresa said.

Although her response was off-topic, it seemed that Teresa was insinuating that this was why she’ll come to his defense when Joe and Melissa come after him this season.

Teresa also explained that her divorce from Joe was “the easiest divorce in probably the whole universe.” Her advice to anyone going through a divorce? She says to think about the kids and remember that you’ll be in each other’s lives forever.

Teresa reveals where she stands with Joe and Melissa Gorga

Brice pushed on, “This fight with your brother and Melissa, is it as explosive as the moment seems? And as damaging as things we’ve seen in the past? Or is it not what we’ve – not up there with what we’ve seen in previous seasons?”

Teresa coyly responded, “You’re gonna have to tune in and see how it plays out. Sorry.”

Although she remained tight-lipped about the details of the fight, Teresa did reveal that she’s in a good place with both Joe and Melissa now.

When Brice asked where they stand, Teresa said, “We’re good.”

She carried on to share that when it comes to her relationship with her brother, she thinks of her parents and of her girls. She says that she wants to set an example for them because she hopes that they’ll stay close as they get older.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.