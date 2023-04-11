Gia Giudice is a daddy’s girl, and it’s no surprise that she’s having the best time on vacation with her father, Joe Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has captured some sweet moments while in the Bahamas with her dad and sisters.

Throughout the school year, the younger girls are usually busy with their studies and extracurricular activities, so they can’t see their dad as often as they would like.

However, Gia, who is in her final year at Rutgers University, has a lot more flexibility with her schedule, so she flies out to the Bahamas as often as she can.

This time though, her younger sisters are on Easter break, so they’re all together with Joe and their nonna, having the best time.

Joe has been sharing tons of snaps with his girls, and he just posted a photo with his eldest, Gia, as they got ready for another day out.

Gia was stylish as usual, in a floral two-piece set with a corset top, with lace details on the midsection. She paired it with a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. The budding fashion designer opted for white sandals, just like her dad, who rocked a similar pair in black.

Joe donned a black button-down shirt and blue jeans as he posed with Gia for the sweet daddy-daughter snap.

Gia Giudice and her dad Joe Giudice are in the Bahamas. Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice and his girls get stylish in the Bahamas

The proud girl-dad has been posting up a storm since his kids arrived on the island and they’ve been making some great memories.

His youngest daughter Audriana Giudice also posted a photo from their night out, as they joined Joe and Gia for a group snap.

The photo showed Joe with all four of his girls, with the three youngest clad in stylish dresses and high heels while Gia remained in her sandals.

Audriana posted the image on her Instagram Story and wrote “buona pasqua ❤️” which means happy Easter in Italian.

Joe Gorga with his girls Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. Pic credit: @audrianag_/Instagram

RHONJ star Gia Giudice gets extra energy from her Philip Stein watch

Gia recently donned a stunning silver watch in a post shared on Instagram and revealed that it was a Philip Stein design.

The company’s line of watches was created with well-being in mind, helping to reduce stress, improve sleep and increase energy.

Gia noted in her post, “Energy is something I truly believe in♥️ I’d like to thank @philipstein and @nexquestscience for my watch.”

“Not only is it beautiful but it has Nexquest natural frequency Technology that keeps me relaxed, focused and productive,” she added.

The company uses Nextquest technology for the line of natural frequency watches, and Gia sported a timepiece from the women’s Traveler Collection.

The design features a stainless steel bracelet with a smooth white dial, and the face is surrounded by diamonds. The face also contains natural frequency technology to boost health and wellness.

All the diamonds used in the watches are lab-grown–a responsible choice that eliminates mining but has the same physical and optical properties as mined diamonds.

The Traveler Collection includes various styles, and the prices range from $550 to $1500.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.