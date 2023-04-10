RHONJ: Gia Giudice rocks the ‘cutest black dress’ for a fabulous time in the Bahamas

Gia Giudice is spending some time in the Bahamas, and while she’s getting a lot of rest and relaxation, she’s also enjoying the nightlife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently donned the “cutest black dress” as she got ready to hit the town.

Gia wore a black silk minidress with a corset style strappy black heels and a Chanel handbag.

She accessorized the outfit with gold jewelry and styled her brown hair in soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

Gia posted a photo of the fashionable ensemble on her Instagram Story and tagged the source of the outfit, writing, “@caso_boutique cutest black dress.”

It’s been an eventful couple of days for the final-year college student on spring break in the Caribbean for some well-needed daddy-daughter time with Joe Giudice.

Gia first enjoyed a few days with her boyfriend Christian before she jetted out of the US to be with her dad, her nonna, and her three sisters.

Joe has been enjoying spending time with his four girls, and he’s posted several snaps from their adventures.

Gia Giudice in her LBD. Pic credit: @_giagiudice/Instagram

Gia Giudice and her siblings are having fun in the Bahamas with their dad

After months of not seeing his four kids, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, their dad Joe is making the most of his time with them.

They’ve been on a few adventures already,, and Joe has been updating his social media followers with lots of photos of his girls.

His more recent snaps showed them enjoying a relaxing beach day on the island while his eldest, Gia took advantage of the sunshine as she worked on her tan.

It’s Milania who’s been giving us all the scoop on their adventures, though, as the other girls haven’t posted as much.

However, the outspoken 17-year-old has shared over a dozen videos on TikTok since she arrived in the Bahamas. Milania’s latest video showed a sweet moment as she danced with her dad.

Both were dressed in their fancy garbs as they got ready to hit the town, and Milania captioned the post, “dad❤️.”

RHONJ star Gia Giudice models Electric Yoga

Gia has a close bond with her parents, and was a model for her mom Teresa Giudice’s collection with Electric Yoga.

The 22-year-old posted a promo shot on Instagram that showed her and Teresa rocking matching white sets from the collection.

“mommy and me time in our @electricyoga matching sets💕,” she captioned the post.

Electric Yoga is a female-founded brand with an all-female team that’s based in Los Angeles. In 2021, they released a collaboration with Teresa called the Love Collection.

The collection has a variety of multifunctional pieces that are bold and unique. The styles can be worn at the gym, for yoga, walking, training, or incorporated into your daily wardrobe.

Some items include iridescent tank tops with the word love displayed on the front, and the style is also available in black. The pieces also include high-rise leggings in various colors and prints, and sports bras, tank tops, headbands, and shorts.

Prices range from $9.99 to $52, and sizes range from XS to large.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.