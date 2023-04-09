Gia Giudice is in the Bahamas spending some time with her dad Joe Giudice, and she’s living her best life on spring break.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star jetted off to the island a few days ago. Her three younger siblings, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, are also there for the easter holiday.

The kids have been posting lots of photos on social media from their trip, and so has Joe, who is happy to be reunited with his girls again.

The dad of four just posted a few photos online, one showed Joe, and the girls all dressed up, and another showed Gia soaking up the sun.

The 22-year-old spent a day at the beach, as she was clad in a stylish floral bikini.

Gia had her wet hair slicked back and her eyes closed as she peacefully lounged on a sunbathing net to perfect her tan.

Gia Giudice sunbathing in the Caribbean. Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice snapped a sweet photo with his girls

The proud dad also posted a group photo with all his girls taken a few nights ago after they got dressed up for a celebration.

Joe, Gia, Audriana, Milania, and Gabriella spent the day with Jennifer Aydin and her family, and they ended the night with a lovely birthday dinner in her honor.

Joe Giudice with his daughters in the Bahamas. Pic credit: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Jennifer, who is BFFs with their mom Teresa Giudice, spent a few days in the Bahamas to kick off her birthday month, and the Giudice girls showed her a great time on the island.

The RHONJ star is now back in the US with her family, and her castmate Teresa is off on her own adventure while her girls are away with their dad.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is on a romantic getaway with Luis Ruelas

The OG jetted off to St. Barts with her husband, Luis Ruelas, and they have been enjoying their time away from the kids.

The happy couple is staying at the luxury resort, Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa, and they hit the beach the moment they arrived.

Luis has already shared several photos from their trip, including a stunning snap as they cuddled up on the sand.

The newlyweds are making the most of their private time since they now have a busy household with their blended family. Teresa has four kids, and Luis came into the marriage with two boys, and they all live together in a large Jersey mansion.

The eldest, Gia, is away at college, so she doesn’t spend as much time at home as the other kids. However, that might change soon as the Rutgers University student is finishing up her final courses and might return home after that.

Gia has plans to attend law school after college, but it’s unclear how soon after graduating she’ll move on to the next chapter.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.