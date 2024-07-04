RHONJ fans think Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda ‘can be the future of Jersey’

With a cast division for the ages, the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in doubt.

We have Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Teresa Giudice on one side.

On the other, we have Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs.

Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler have mastered the art of playing both sides, which could backfire on them before the end of the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the series will feature a fight at Rails Steak House that will forever change its trajectory.

With no clear path forward, fans are, once again, picking sides in the argument, and some believe that producers would be wise to focus the show on newer cast members, such as Cabral and Fuda.

RHONJ Season 14 has focused heavily on Rachel and Danielle

Cabral’s Boujie Kidz clothing brand recently took center stage on the show as viewers watched its relaunch.

The star is currently in her sophomore season and took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of the event.

Danielle Cabral needs to stay, according to fans. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“I hope she comes back,” said one excited fan.

“She and Rachel can be the future of Jersey.”

Indeed, from a financial standpoint, focusing the show around the newer cast members would make sense.

But remember when The Real Housewives of Orange County proceeded without Tamra Judge and brought in Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Noella Bergener?

That sounded like a great idea, but they couldn’t carry the show, forcing producers to bring Judge back after a few seasons away.

One fan wants the newbies to stay on the show. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

Another fan called Cabral “such an inspiration” and affirmed that she is “what” the series needs.

“A class act with a mouth when appropriately needed,” the fan added.

A third critic felt that removing Giudice was the best option for the show’s future because her “calculating actions” were getting “so old.”

This fan is clearly Team Melissa. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

The same viewer declared that Melissa should remain in the mix because “she’s more relatable.”

RHONJ promises to be a big shift

No decisions have been made about the cast for the next season of the show, but it will likely hinge on the final episodes of the season.

Of course, the traditional reunion will not proceed, but plenty of drama remains left to unpack this season.

A recent teaser promoted Aydin going up against Catania after Cabral made a rude comment during Giudice’s event.

It’s hard to tell what the future holds for RHONJ, but there will be big changes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.