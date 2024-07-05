RHONJ fans slam ‘two faced’ Jenn Fessler: ‘You’re trying to get a permanent spot on the show’

Jenn Fessler was introduced on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 as Margaret Joseph’s friend.

At the time, she was a breath of fresh air to many fans because she could have organic conversations with cast members, no matter who was against whom.

RHONJ is the kind of show where people complain about filming with their enemy, but Fessler managed to maneuver herself through the friendships in a way that landed well with viewers.

That all changed with RHONJ Season 14, which found the friend of the housewives gradually becoming more immersed in the drama and filming with Joseph’s sworn enemies, like Teresa Giudice.

As a result, many fans believe she’s a flip-flopper. After all, she’s getting a lot of camera time because she films with anyone.

Sunday’s latest episode found her on the outs with Rachel Fuda because the latter didn’t want her husband’s name brought up in any capacity.

Jenn Fessler is ruffling a lot of feathers

Gia Giudice was curious about being used in an analogy by John Fuda, leading to an argument between Rachel and Fessler.

Fessler took to Instagram to respond to the drama by sharing a painting of herself, saying she was “literally flip flopping with joy.”

Fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts on the cast member, and it wasn’t pretty.

“Shows how you truly are and it’s not a compliment,” said one critic. “You’re two faced!”

Fans are lashing out at Jenn Fessler. Pic credit: @jennfessler/Instagram

Another fan wondered why Fessler was acting so different this season.

“You were so fun to watch before and now we’re watching you change like they all did for tv and drama,” the fan added.

“It feels very much like you’re trying to get a permanent spot on the show.”

Jenn Fessler feels the heat. Pic credit: @jennfessler/Instagram

A third critic said that Fessler is “very disappointing.”

The fan added that Fessler was “the coolest one for a minute.”

“Another scared pup bites the dust,” the viewer said of Fessler getting closer to Giudice.

Jenn Fessler is getting criticized. Pic credit: @jennfessler/Instagram

Jenn Fessler’s time on RHONJ could soon be over

Fessler is yet to respond to the critics, but they may get their wish when Bravo announces plans for RHONJ Season 15.

The series is headed for a massive shakeup after backlash from fans because of the cast dynamic.

With a handful of episodes left and a different reunion format, what do producers have planned next?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.