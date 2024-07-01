Gia Giudice calls out Jackie Goldschneider and John Fuda on RHONJ: ‘Mention your own kid’s name’

Gia Giudice has been criticized by fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for inserting herself into the drama her mother, Teresa Giudice, and the other full-time cast members get involved in.

Sunday’s new episode found the 23-year-old calling out cast members who bring up her name to craft storylines on the Bravo hit.

In the episode, Gia is less than impressed when she learns that John Fuda has mentioned her name at Melissa Gorga’s housewarming party earlier in the season.

Fuda revealed on the show that he was in trouble at age 17 for selling marijuana in response to Teresa calling him the “biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.”

“I was younger than her daughter Gia, wasn’t I? And I know that in the past, I guess Jackie accused Gia or made an accusation … it got out of hand,” Fuda said, referencing Jackie Goldschneider’s analogy about Gia using cocaine in the show’s Season 11 premiere back in 2021.

At the time, Giudice had been in a long-running feud with Goldschneider, which had turned pretty toxic.

Gia Giudice criticizes John Fuda and Jackie Goldschneider

When Gia got wind of what John said, she quickly set the record straight during a conversation with her mother.

“What happened to him is not an analogy, it’s a fact about his past,” Gia affirmed.

Gia also questioned Jenn Fessler, who was close friends with John and Rachel Fuda when these scenes were filmed, about his comments.

“Did John Fuda try to refer to me in some similar, wrong way? Apparently, I guess he was trying to compare our ages, being like, ‘Oh, well, around the age that Gia did that, I did that?’” Gia asked Fessler.

Gia then took to a confessional to say that people should not be mentioning her name when she’s not a part of their arguments.

“Don’t use my name by analogy. Jackie, Fuda, I don’t care who you are. Mention your own kid’s name,” Gia said.

Gia gets caught up in the drama a lot

It’s a fair point from Gia, but you also have to consider that she immerses herself in some of the drama.

There has been much debate in the past about whether her actions should be criticized as a cast member with confessionals.

It comes with the territory of reality TV that people getting involved in the drama can be called out for their actions.

That doesn’t mean what Goldschneider and Fuda said about Gia is okay. But people should choose their words more wisely.

Gia looks to be moving on from RHONJ, with her reportedly starring in Making It In Manhattan, a new series focusing on the kids of many Real Housewives stars.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.