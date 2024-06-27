RHONJ fans praise ‘stunning’ Teresa Giudice in new photos: ‘You look good without heavy makeup’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have a love/hate relationship with Teresa Giudice.

As the sole original star cast member on the long-running Bravo reality show, she is scrutinized far more than the newer cast members.

Throughout Season 14, fans have been forced to pick sides in the continued feud between her and Rachel Fuda, which seems to be turning many viewers off if the ratings are to be believed.

Fans agree that the 52-year-old looked great in a recent series of photos on her Instagram account.

The New Jersey native shared snaps of long, curly hair in a post promoting a hair extension company.

Giudice looked refreshed in the photos as she posed for the camera with a smile and beautiful hair.

Teresa Giudice is getting some good comments on Instagram

It’s rare for the comments on one of Giudice’s posts to be unanimous, but that’s exactly what happened here.

“You look good without heavy makeup,” one critic said in the comments section.

One fan prefers Teresa without heavy makeup. Pic credit @teresagiudice/Instagram

Giudice’s future on the show has been questioned, with Rachel recently calling her a has-been and hinting that she needs to move on from the show.

Going by the comments section of these photos, it’s clear Giudice still has a lot of fans.

“She looks STUNNING,” added another excited viewer.

One fan speaks out about Teresa Giudice’s new appearance. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

RHONJ is on the cusp of a likely reboot in the wake of fans fleeing in their droves due to the toxicity on and off the show.

Giudice has largely been sidelined this season due to her fractured dynamic with co-stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Fuda, which has meant she hasn’t been invited to some of the biggest cast events.

Things changed somewhat in Sunday’s new episode with Giudice’s Tulum-inspired party.

But while she’s usually front and center for conflict, the episode pivoted to a shocking fight between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin.

With continued questions about the series’ long-term viability, what will happen to it remains to be seen.

RHONJ’s reunion has been scrapped

The reunion has already been canceled, with Bravo expected to go in a vastly different direction to bring the season to a close.

Our best guess is that Andy Cohen will speak to the women one-on-one and show them specific footage for the first time.

There’s a good chance a traditional reunion would have featured Jennifer Aydin and Giudice being yelled at by most of their cast members because that seems to be how these things go.

After the breakdown of their friendship, Cabral recently hinted at having something to say to Giudice at the reunion.

Sadly, they may never get the chance if they aren’t asked back for Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.