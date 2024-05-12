Danielle Cabral will have ‘a lot of questions’ for Teresa Giudice at RHONJ Season 14 reunion amid feud

Danielle Cabral and Teresa Giudice were in a great place when The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premiered earlier this month.

Their relationship is poised to flourish for the rest of the filmed episodes of the Bravo hit.

Off screen? They aren’t even on talking terms.

Currently appearing in her second season as a cast member, Cabral revealed on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast that they stopped talking several months ago.

“We talked all the way up to the holidays, and then something happened, and I decided to back away,” the self-described “MOMpreneur” revealed.

Unfortunately, Cabral isn’t ready to reveal what happened between them, saying she wants to “keep that to myself.”

Danielle Cabral will have a showdown with Teresa Giudice at the RHONJ reunion

The good news is that she plans to air out her grievances with Giudice at the reunion for RHONJ Season 14.

“I hope to address it on the reunion stage because I actually don’t know [where we stand],” Cabral dished, adding:

“Some things have happened, and I have a lot of questions for Teresa.”

Giudice and Cabral were fast friends when they first started filming together, so there’s no telling what will tear them apart.

It doesn’t sound like Cabral’s friendship woes with Giudice’s BFF, Jennifer Aydin, are to blame for the drama.

Cabral is reportedly involved in an altercation with Jennifer Aydin this season

According to rumors, Cabral and Aydin got involved in a vicious fight while filming RHONJ Season 13, which triggered an internal investigation by production.

If Cabral and Giudice were friends for months after, it doesn’t sound like it’s due to Aydin.

The part about Cabral’s questions for Giudice is interesting because it sounds like some rumors have been shared that may or may not have originated from the original star.

Rumors on RHONJ are typically brought up at points to stir the pot, but given the division of the cast members, the show doesn’t need much more drama.

RHONJ Season 14 kicked off with a cold open that teased a cast brawl at Rails Steakhouse.

The action then moved to three months before the event and the entire season will lead up to it.

Filming ended early on RHONJ Season 14

The short time between filming beginning and the season wrapping seems to confirm the rumors that filming ended early.

There are many reasons why filming can end early for a Real Housewives show, and something tells us that the cast division is too big to overcome without Andy Cohen and a camera.

The current episodes will chart John Fuda’s random feud with Giudice, which kicked off on the premiere.

No, John isn’t a full-time cast member. That honor goes to his wife, Rachel Fuda.

Somehow, RHONJ keeps bringing the husbands to the forefront to stir the pot, and it’s not a good look.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.