RHONJ fans brand Melissa and Joe Gorga ‘the definition of cringe’ after US Open photos

Melissa and Joe Gorga are awaiting whether they will return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey when it returns for Season 15.

The couple, who has showcased their lives on Bravo for over a decade, took to social media to share photos from attending the US Open.

It’s almost customary at this point that fans of RHONJ will light up the comments section of cast members’ social media posts with their sentiments.

Unfortunately, this means there are always good and bad comments.

Melissa shared the batch of photos alongside Joe and used the following caption:

“The definition of Cutesy.”

She also hashtagged “demure” and “mindful.”

Melissa and Joe are being called cringe. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

“Definition of cringe,” one critic commented below the photos.

Melissa and Joe are feeling the ire of fans

Couple photos can be cringe-worthy, there’s no denying that, but it seems this particular fan is more concerned with Melissa’s caption than anything.

Melissa is called out. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

“Never saw a woman more stuck on herself than Melissa,” another fan said.

It’s clear the fan is implying that Melissa is obsessed with herself or something.

“These two need to go! I’m tired of them,” another critic added.

Do Melissa and Joe need to go? Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

Of course, every cast member is on the chopping block due to the poor response to RHONJ Season 14.

Bravo and producers are not expected to make decisions until 2025 to give them time to consider their options.

Another rude comment. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

“Perfect example of how you can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig,” another critic complained.

“No class here.”

As we said, plenty of negative comments always exist when the cast doesn’t limit responses.

“Copy whatever your sister /sister in law does,” another viewer said, which we’re guessing was in response to Melissa’s mom saying something to Joe’s sister, Teresa Giudice.

Another fan has something to say. Pic credit: @MelissaGorga/Instagram

While the cast is waiting to find out their fate, many have continually talked smack about their co-stars.

The cast can’t stop talking badly about each other

Joe recently hosted a comedy show where he rudely commented about his sister and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

Melissa even made comments about Jennifer Aydin.

Clearly, the cast discord has not been reserved for the cameras and is spilling out into the offseason, which is a shame.

Instead of finding a resolution, everyone is still at odds, which doesn’t bode well for the show’s future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Seasons 1-14 are available to stream on Peacock.