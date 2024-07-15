RHONJ fans brand Dolores Catania ‘fake’ for calling out Jennifer Aydin: ‘I’ve never seen her check Marge or Melissa about Teresa!’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey featured one of its most surprising scenes in a long time on Sunday night.

Dolores Catania went to bat for Teresa Giudice after Jennifer Aydin complained to her friend about Danielle Cabral.

The wild incident occurred when Cabral told Aydin that she looks “like sh-t” during Giudice’s event to promote her podcast.

Aydin was upset that Giudice wanted her to put her differences with Cabral aside and move on to help the group dynamic.

However, Aydin felt that her best friend in the group wouldn’t stand up for her or respect her boundaries about Cabral.

Catania, who has been called out this season for not picking a side, picked one in a big way when she trashed Aydin for calling out Giudice.

Dolores Catania is losing fans

One fan believed Catania “is fake” and “not Jennifer’s friend.”

“I’ve NEVER seen her check Marge or Melissa about Teresa,” she added.

Dolores is fake af! That is not Jennifer’s friend! I’ve NEVER seen her check Marge or Melissa about Teresa! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/mvNGWzmC8t — Ty (@Kywoods5) July 15, 2024

Indeed, Catania films scenes with Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga and doesn’t call them out for how they speak about Giudice.

In fact, Catania pointed out that Josephs was taking accountability for her words and actions in this particular episode.

Another fan wondered why Catania suddenly went off on Jen because “Danielle was the one trying to cause a problem.”

The fan pointed out that “Dolo never makes any sense” and “I know producers are trying to make her the main character but she just isn’t working as that.”

Why did Dolores suddenly go off on Jen? Danielle was the one trying to cause a problem. Dolo never makes any sense to me and I know producers are trying to make her a main character but she just isn’t working as that. #RHONJpic.twitter.com/YHHHDscALS — It’s Bravo B*tch (@ItsBravoBtch) July 15, 2024

There was much shock when Catania was at the center of the official cast photo earlier this year.

The good thing about her is that she films with everyone.

Dolores Catania could be on the chopping block

The downside is that she rarely gets activated nowadays, which raises questions about how much work she’s putting in to remain a cast member.

Another fan believed that “Dolores is a Margaret minion,” which could explain why she was adamant about talking highly of Josephs.

RHONJ fans call out Dolores. Pic credit: @mandybates1983/X

Aydin has been wrong in the past, but it seemed more like Catania could see the writing on the wall for the series and felt that getting involved in drama would help keep her around.

It’s no secret that RHONJ is preparing for a massive overhaul because its numbers are down.

The traditional reunion has already been canceled, and Andy Cohen has been teasing a revamp.

With two episodes left to air this season, there’s no telling what’s in store, but it will have to be good to keep many of the current cast members on the Bravo payroll.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.