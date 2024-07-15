RHONJ fans are tired of ‘tacky’ fashion shows: ‘Please no more’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is doing its best with a divided cast.

The show has two sides, meaning certain stars disappear for an episode or two.

To keep things moving, RHONJ Season 14 has featured random events in an attempt to make fans think that cast dynamics aren’t causing problems.

This season, the series has heavily focused on Danielle Cabral’s Boujie Kidz brand, but the icing on the cake was a fashion show held by Melissa Gorga for her Envy store.

On Sunday’s episode, Jennifer Aydin poked fun at the fact that Melissa hadn’t designed any of the clothes she had models show off.

While we’re not sure about the ins and outs of fashion shows, we’re sure that Melissa would be happy with the clothing getting recognition because it could theoretically lead to an uptick in sales.

RHONJ fans want more upscale events

Fans have been speaking out on social media about the events, with one feeling that Kim DePaola “knew how to throw an event.”

RHONJ fans are over similar events. Pic credit: @kywoods5/X

Kim’s Posche fashion shows were a big part of RHONJ’s earlier years, so it’s easy for fans to compare the two.

Another fan pleaded with producers to avoid fashion shows for both Envy and Boujie Kidz.

Another fan threatened to riot if they had to watch any of the two events again.

We hate to say it, but we agree.

Sometimes, these shows should take an extended hiatus or revamp the cast to make things interesting again.

It worked wonders for The Real Housewives of Miami, which is better than ever after such a long period off the air.

Omg if I have to watch one more bougie kid event or tacky BS fashion show this season on #RHONJ IM GOING TO RIOT LIKE THATS E FCKIN NOUGH

pic.twitter.com/4WJ3ubKQ4f — HOB (@HouseofBravo_) July 15, 2024

Another fan took aim directly at Melissa, wondering if Shein paid for her fashion event or if she had to put it together herself.

As we said, we don’t know the ins and outs of fashion shows, but it seems the fans have many thoughts about it.

Question for the Melissa fans & her bloggers – Did Shein pay for this even or did Melissa pay Shein to put on the “fashion show”? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/q5TYsjyETX — Kyle Thee Goldfish (@kylethagoldfish) July 15, 2024

With just two more episodes left this season, the hope is that these tired events won’t be front and center again.

RHONJ is bracing for big changes

RHONJ Season 14 is set to conclude with a truncated 12-episode order, marking the series’ shortest run since 2009.

The traditional reunion has also been scrapped in favor of an event focusing on the two sides watching the finale together to offer their two cents on the drama.

Then, the show won’t be the same because a big shakeup is expected to make the cast more unified.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7. You can Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.