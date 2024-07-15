RHONJ fans are tired of Danielle Cabral using family drama ‘for fame’

When Danielle Cabral joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 13, she came in hot and went up against many of her fellow cast members.

However, she’s been vocal on the show for the past two seasons about a huge division in her family.

The series is no stranger to family drama, with Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga being the poster children for that.

As her second season on the series comes to a close, fans are speaking out in droves about the Boujie Kidz owner’s use of family drama as a storyline.

The sticking point for viewers is that Danielle’s brother and father have not filmed for the series, so everything has been one-sided so far.

There has to be more than one side to continue speaking about family drama. Understandably, fans are finding it hard to remain invested.

Danielle Cabral is being called out on X

Sunday’s new episode found Danielle delving into the fraught dynamic with her father and how she uses her husband, Nate Cabral, to reach out to her father on her behalf.

One fan felt that Danielle was grasping at straws to be famous, as evidenced by her decision to push her “kids to be in the industry.”

This fan is speaking out about Danielle Cabral. pic credit: @aunt_bertha/X.

The fan declared that Danielle has been “hungry for fame” since appearing on a True Life episode on MTV several years ago.

“She is the issue.”

The same fan also compared her to Melissa Gorga, “who would sell her family out for fame & a check.”

RHONJ fans are surprised about Danielle’s continued chatter about her family

Another fan said they were “sick of Danielle talking about her family issues with her fam members who aren’t on the show.”

The viewer also struggled to care because she wasn’t “sharing any details about what the actual issues are.”

The fan urged Danielle to “find a different storyline.”

I’m so sick of Danielle talking about her family issues with her fam members who aren’t on the show, and w/o sharing any details about what the actual issues are. We have no context for this so aren’t invested in it. Pls find a different storyline #RHONJ

pic.twitter.com/U6yFlA1tYt — HOB (@HouseofBravo_) July 15, 2024

Another fan said that Danielle is “talking about her family situation without saying anything at all about her family situation.”

The viewer admitted they didn’t “even care anymore” about the storyline and urged her to “stop talking about it.”

Heres Danielle talking about her family situation without saying anything at all about her family situation.. i dont even care anymore if she cant talk about it stop talking about it #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/GM6wtBHrjj — Tre Stump (@CJStewss) July 15, 2024

Family drama has been a cornerstone of RHONJ since the beginning, but it’s also a large part of the series’ current predicament.

Feuding families with resolution does make for good TV, but the series has flatlined this season because Giudice has no relationship with Gorga.

It’s so bad that the series is airing an alternative reunion that keeps the two sides apart.

The series needs a fresh dynamic, or it could cease to exist in the near future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.