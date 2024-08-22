RHONJ fans are ‘praying’ Melissa Gorga and Danielle Cabral make the cut for Season 15

It’s daunting to imagine how The Real Housewives of New Jersey could continue as the cast awaits word on whether they will return.

For the first time, there’s a genuine possibility that the network will cancel it entirely.

It’s had a great run, even if the toxicity has recently overshadowed the show.

Fans have been split in recent months about which direction the show should take regarding the cast because it’s transparent that producers have to pick a side.

Melissa Gorga, a regular on the show since its third season, recently shared a birthday post on social media for Danielle Cabral.

The post was filled with comments from fans about their ideal next step for RHONJ.

“Loved getting to know you better this year,” Melissa said in the post, which featured a collection of photos of the pair.

The album also featured Margaret Josephs, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda, which isn’t surprising since that group was formed long ago on the show.

This fan has picked their RHONJ cast. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

“This is our cast,” said one fan who believes the ladies should be the face of the franchise in the future.

Removing Teresa could salvage RHONJ

Love or hate her, removing Teresa Giudice would allow the show to move forward with some of the current women.

This fan is ready for RHONJ Season 14. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

“You 2 better be the future of RHONJ,” another fan said of Melissa and Danielle.

Another fan declared, “This is the future of RHONJ.”

The future of RHONJ? Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Many people would be on board with the above cast for Season 15.

One fan went as far as “praying” for the show to proceed with “THESE ladies.”

Will RHONJ even return? Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

At this point, the future of RHONJ is very much up in the air.

Many fans will be unhappy with RHONJ Season 15

The cast division means there will be unhappy fans regardless of the show’s direction.

Resting the show for a few years is possible because Bravo has countless other series that don’t have the same casting woes.

While RHONJ’s on-air ratings tanked this season, the show may still have been a heavy hitter in multi-platform viewing, which could make it more likely to stick around.

Teresa is off doing House of Villains, and Dolores Catania is headed to The Traitors, so many cast members are keeping busy during the hiatus.

All we can do is await word on its future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.