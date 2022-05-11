RHONJ: Dolores Catania opens up about being excluded from Teresa Giudice’s engagement party

Dolores Catania speaks on being snubbed by Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Admedia

Dolores Catania recently opened up about being excluded from Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ engagement party. The revelation was shocking to many people after it was divulged at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

Teresa’s explanation for why she excluded her close friend from the event was that she and Luis had never been on a double date with Dolores and her boyfriend.

In another interview, the OG confessed that her BFF Dina Manzo played a role in her decision not to extend an invite to Dolores.

Dina and Dolores don’t get along, so Teresa decided to only include one of them at the intimate event. However, is Dolores upset about the snub?

Dolores attempted to brush off the snub when it was discussed at the reunion. However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revisited the topic during a recent interview.

Dolores noted that she spoke to Teresa about the non-invite and she reasoned that it “was a small affair.”

“She said it was because [she] and I didn’t go out as couples,” explained Dolores on Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “The engagement party was based on people that they interacted with as couples…It wasn’t my fault that we didn’t go out as couples.”

While the 51-year-old said she wasn’t “sitting home crying about it,” she also admitted, “I would like to have been invited; it would’ve been nice.”

“But I’m not gonna take away from her happiness by fighting with her over her party that she didn’t invite me to,” she added.

Dolores Catania responds to Dina Manzo being the reason she was snubbed from the engagement party

During the interview, Dolores also responded to another season Teresa gave for excluding her from the engagement–Dina Manzo.

“I know her and Dina do not speak,” noted the OG during a chat on the S**t Pig podcast.

When asked if her BFF had anything to do with Dolores’ snub, Teresa admitted, “It does.”

“She did say that, and I really don’t even have a thought on it,” said Dolores regarding Teresa’s latest excuse. “Of course, if I wasn’t invited to the wedding, that’s a different story and I’m sure Dina will be at the wedding.”

Dolores is indeed invited to the wedding, and she has put the engagement snub behind her.

“Honestly, I’m okay with it. We’re in a good place, Teresa’s the happiest,” said Dolores. “She’s been through so much in her life and I don’t wanna fight with her about it.”

