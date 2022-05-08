Teresa Giudice says Dina Manzo is the reason Dolores Catania wasn’t invited to engagement party

Teresa Giudice reveals the real reason Dolores Catania wasn’t invited to her engagement party. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers were shocked to find out that Dolores Catania was not invited to Teresa Giudice’s engagement party and she recently explained why.

Things have been tense between the close friends after everything that went down this season.

Dolores was in the precarious position of being friends with Teresa and Margaret Josephs as the two women carried on a long-running feud.

During a trip to Nashville, Teresa took things to another level when she swiped a table full of drinks and food at Margaret during an altercation.

Teresa soon stormed out of the restaurant followed by Melissa Gorga, and Jennifer Aydin. However, Dolores– who was the host of the dinner that night –chose to stay back with Margaret and that didn’t sit well with the OG.

Teresa Giudice reveals Dolores Catania wasn’t invited to her engagement party because of Dina Manzo

Teresa stated in an interview that Dolores broke her loyalty by staying with Margaret during the Nashville altercation. So viewers likely assumed that was the reason she did not invite her friend to her engagement party.

However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star just admitted that the real reason Dolores did not get an invite was because of Dina Manzo.

Dolores and the former RHONJ star –who is BFFs with Teresa– do not get along. So the 49-year-old decided not to have the two women in the same room together since her engagement party was a small, intimate affair.

During a chat on The S**t Pig podcast, Teresa was asked if Dolores’s exclusion had anything to do with Dina and she admitted, “It does, that too, yeah.”

“I know her and Dina do not speak, but Dina’s in California, Dolores is here so I can have a relationship with both of them,” explained Teresa. She later noted that “because it was a small intimate party,” she chose not to have her castmate there.

Is Dolores Catania invited to Teresa Giudice’s wedding?

During the interview, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was asked if Dolores is invited to her and Luis Ruelas’ wedding and she responded, “yes.”

“She’s gonna be at the wedding and she’ll be fine,” noted Teresa.

One cast member who won’t be at the wedding is Teresa’s friend-turned-nemesis, Margaret Josephs who recently joked that her invitation got lost in the mail.

The women were close for many years, but their relationship now appears to be fractured for good because Margaret asked questions about Luis Ruelas’ past.

Now, unless a miracle occurs, Margaret will not be able to witness Luis and Teresa’s union.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.