RHONJ: Margaret Josephs talks drama with Teresa Giudice, not expecting invite to castmate’s wedding

Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice’s friendship took a major hit in Season 12 of RHONJ. Margaret’s new tagline is, “I say when you have nothing to hide, there is nothing to lose.” And now we know she may be taking a dig at Teresa and her new fiancé.

The tension this season between the former friends stems from Margaret questioning the character of Luis Ruelas, whom Teresa has been engaged to since October 2021. In the first look trailer for Season 12, Teresa accuses her castmates of trying to pop her “love bubble.”

The Housewives, especially Margaret, insist they were questioning Teresa because they care about her and don’t want to see her make a mistake.

RHONJ Season 12 trailer teases explosive fight between Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice

The trailer for the newest season featured Teresa calling Margaret out for trying to ruin her new relationship. Margaret compared Ruelas to a car salesman and brought up his questionable past.

In a recent interview, Margaret seemed to stand by her attack on Teresa’s new man.

“If you truly care about someone and truly like someone, it’s important to be honest with them,” she explained. “I’m not a yes woman, you know, at my age, I don’t have to ‘yes’ anybody to death.”

Margaret admitted that her honesty, especially about relationships, really set off Teresa’s hot temper. “Teresa doesn’t always like to hear that from me and she gets upset and obviously, it’s pertaining to her relationship.”

But Margaret believes this is a temporary conflict, at least for her, saying, “She’s a grudge-holder. I’m not.”

But as far as a wedding invite, Margaret jokes, “For some reason mine got lost in the mail.”

Teresa Giudice is in destination wedding planning mode

The newly engaged couple has decided on a destination wedding in Capri, Italy. Teresa wants her second wedding to be low key, deciding not to have a bridal party and instead only including her four daughters and Luis’ children.

Teresa has said that not all of her co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, but one person she said would be invited is her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. She also added that she and Joe are working together at co-parenting, and everything is working smoothly.

Luis and Joe are also forming a friendship, and Teresa says that makes her daughters so happy. Joe Giudice currently lives in Italy, after being deported in 2020 after serving his prison sentence.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.