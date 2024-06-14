RHONJ critics blast Teresa Giudice as she gets ‘real’ on new podcast

Teresa Giudice promised to get real on her new podcast, but not everyone is impressed with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

Teresa has been posting snippets from her new show and, not surprisingly, the critics have been airing their disdain in the comments.

The 52-year-old teased Turning the Tables earlier this week, and the first episode has finally dropped.

The Teresa stans have already listened to the show, and no shocker there, the Tre Huggers are loving it.

However, the critics also tuned in and didn’t have glowing reviews about Teresa’s newest venture.

The OG has firmly noted that everything you see on RHONJ is real, but given her behavior over the years, that revelation wasn’t well received.

Teresa Giudice wants people to know the ‘real’ her

Teresas posted a snippet of her podcast on Instagram. It has already racked up a slew of likes and comments.

“I want you to get to know the REAL me! Not the me you think you know from RHONJ. That’s why I started this podcast❤️,” she stated.

Interestingly, she admitted that her behavior on the show is all too real.

“None of us are actresses on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” said the Bravo personality. “We actually show you our real life.”

Showing her real life hasn’t necessarily been a good thing for the OG because we’ve seen the demise of her once close relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and a severely fractured family dynamic.

After decades of their family feud, viewers grew frustrated and now the show’s future is in jeopardy with many people blaming Teresa and Melissa for that.

RHONJ fans throw shade at Teresa as she gets ‘real’ on her podcast

The critics blasted her in the comments after Teresa opened up about wanting people to know the real her.

“The REAL show has showed us the REAL you. No need for a fugazi podcast 🙄🙄,” wrote a commenter.

“We know you’re not acting, that’s the problem Tre,” added someone else.

One person said, “Oh so the show is real oh ok, so you do lie, you do put stories out you do hire Private Investigators to look for things on cast, your a narcissist. so glad you cleared that up.”

An Instagram user exclaimed, “I would not be admitting that your behavior is all ‘Real.'”

Someone else questioned, “So that’s actually your real behavior???”

The critics are weighing in. Pic credit: @turningthetablesbyteresa/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.