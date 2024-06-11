Teresa Giudice announces new podcast — Here’s what we know

Ever since Teresa Giudice’s Namaste B$tches podcast went dark in April, there have been questions about what would happen with The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

We now have our answer.

On Monday evening, Giudice shared a video and an announcement to her social media channels to announce her new podcast.

Turning The Tables by Teresa Giudice is the name, which may or may not be a nod to her flipping a table in one of the early episodes of RHONJ.

Without that iconic scene, the series may not have been so ingrained in pop culture.

Things could have been very different for RHONJ and its original cast.

Teresa Giudice is ‘excited’ for her new podcast

“I’m so excited for my new podcast,” reads a statement from Giudice on Instagram.

“It’s time to see the real me,” the reality TV star added.

Given the increased media attention RHONJ is getting as it airs its most toxic season, it’s probably a good time to announce a new endeavor.

There’s no telling what the future looks like for the aging Bravo series.

At one point, it seemed unbeatable, but the fractured cast dynamics have come back to haunt the show heavily.

Viewership is declining as viewers tire of the constant feuds and threats from cast members.

RHONJ could be on the chopping block

In one of the most shocking Real Housewives-related news this year, producers recently informed cast members that a reunion will not happen.

The news, of course, means that RHONJ will undergo some big changes. Whether that’s a reboot, a cast shakeup, or an extended hiatus, we don’t know.

But we should get some clarity in the coming weeks because RHONJ Season 14 is poised to be one of the shortest seasons to date.

Production ended much earlier than planned due to an altercation at Rails Steak House, foreshadowed in the cold open of May’s season premiere.

Giudice will leave The Real Housewives universe later this year to appear on House of Villains Season 2.

With appearances on different shows and a new podcast, Giudice may be preparing for the likely changes coming to RHONJ.

The series is a shell of its former self, and with new shows like The Valleys and the resurgence of Vanderpump Rules, does Bravo really need RHONJ?

The good news is that Giudice will likely offer commentary on the significant events on the way for RHONJ via her podcast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.