Is the RHONJ cast blaming Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice for failed season?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were surprised about the news that there will not be a Season 14 reunion as the show’s future remains in jeopardy.

The question is, who’s to blame for the demise of the once-successful franchise? Is it Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice?

The cast is reportedly asking that question amid rumors that the show is headed for a reboot and their jobs are at risk.

Andy Cohen recently commented on the speculation, claiming they haven’t decided yet and that the show might need a shakeup similar to RHOA instead of a RHONY-style reboot.

Bravo executives have already decided that Jersey will not get a reunion, for the first time in the show’s history, amid a major divide among the cast.

That’s a telltale sign that the franchise is in trouble, and the women of the Garden State are reportedly pointing fingers at the feuding sisters-in-law.

Is the RHONJ cast blaming Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga for the dismal season?

The reviews on Season 14 have been dismal at best, and reports are that the ratings are plummeting—with the show hitting its lowest-rated episode ever, 0.699 million viewers in Episode 3.

Now, there’s chatter that the RHONJ cast is mad at Melissa and Teresa amid claims that a reboot is imminent.

“It seems like the cast is in part blaming Teresa and Melissa’s feud for the poor ratings and the uncertain future,” an insider told The Sun.

After years of watching Melissa and Teresa’s family feud take center stage, viewers aired frustration at the repetitive drama.

Things came to a head at the Season 13 reunion, and the feuding sisters-in-law and their husbands vowed never to speak to each other again.

They filmed Season 14 with very little interaction, and it hasn’t been very entertaining for Jersey viewers.

The insider told the media outlet, “Fans followed their relationship since Melissa became a housewife in season three and they want to continue to see the ups and downs.”

Kim DePaola calls the RHONJ cast a ‘bunch of babies’

Meanwhile, former RHONJ cast member Kim DePaola, more popular known by Jersey fans as Kim D, had a lot to say about the state of the franchise, and she wasn’t shy about calling out the cast.

“These are a bunch of babies — they’re gonna be mad at me ’cause I’m friendly with all of them — I’m calling you all out!” Kim said on her podcast amid news that the reunion was canceled.

“You are making more money…in three months of a camera following you around than most people make in a lifetime, and you flushed it right down the toilet bowl,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.