Teresa Giudice teases upcoming RHONJ drama and says ‘please don’t judge me’

Teresa Giudice just teased a bit of juicy drama as filming continues for Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is already asking her fans to forgive her after seemingly filming a scene that won’t show her in the best light.

It’s doubtful that the Trehuggers will take issue with any dramatic altercation involving Teresa, on the show because that’s what she’s known for.

So far, we don’t know who the OG had a spat with while filming, but we know it is not her nemesis, Melissa Gorga.

She vowed at the Season 13 reunion to never speak to her sister-in-law again, and despite being in the same places together, Teresa has kept true to her word.

So far, several videos and photos from filming have been leaked online, and while we’ve seen some tense moments between the other cast members, we haven’t seen any drama with Teresa.

However, just because we haven’t seen it, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

Teresa Giudice says she was trying to be ‘good this season’ as filming continues

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently went live with her supporters who pay to see exclusive content from the mom of four.

In the recent video, she appeared to be home cooking dinner and her husband Luis Ruelas was by her side, reading comments from her fans.

“One of your fans says, ’12 years later, you’re still carrying the show. You’re an icon'” said Luis.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you…” responded Teresa laughingly as she took a bow.

However, she then teased some drama on the show.

“Guys I was trying to be so good this season, I really was, and then, you know,” revealed the OG.

“You guys gotta watch, but please don’t judge me, judging is a poor quality until you really get to know the person, okay? Just saying.”

Teresa didn’t share any details on what happened, but it could be that she got into it with Margaret Josephs.

That would be the obvious choice after they declared war on each other at the reunion. For now, though all we can do is wait and see.

Teresa Giudice is enjoying Switzerland with Luis Ruelas

Meanwhile, Teresa is taking a break from filming RHONJ as she recently jetted off to Switzerland with Luis.

She posted a few photos from their night out on Instagram and raved about the romantic night they had in their love bubble while being “Lost in the picturesque beauty of Switzerland.”

“We shared a magical evening under the starlit sky. Our hearts danced as we savored a delicious dinner, creating precious memories together,” said Teresa, “Grateful for this enchanting night with my beloved husband, filled with love, laughter, and a touch of Swiss charm.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.