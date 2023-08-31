RHONJ Season 14 drama kicks off as filming continues: Here’s what we know

Filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in full swing, and so is the drama.

Photos and videos from some of the cast events have already leaked online, and they showed some heated moments between the women.

Most recently, Dolores Catania’s annual softball charity game was filmed for the show, and some women got into it at the event.

Meanwhile, everyone, and yes, we mean Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, along with their husbands, Luis Ruelas and Joe Gorga, were in attendance.

So far, the two couples have been staying far away from each other, and this seems to be the first cast event where they were all together.

Despite being nearby, it doesn’t appear as if the couples exchanged pleasantries. Teresa swore at the Season 13 reunion that she was done with her brother and sister-in-law for good, and she’s been staying true to her word.

Although we won’t get the same old Gorgas vs. Teresa storyline, there’s still plenty of drama in Jersey.

Jenn Fessler and Margaret Josephs get into a heated conversation while filming RHONJ

Jenn Fessler is bringing the heat for Season 14, but could there be some tensions in her friendship with Margaret Josephs?

A clip from the softball game, filmed on Tuesday, showed a heated moment between the two friends.

The short video showed the two women standing off to the side of the field, and during the conversation, Jenn kept pointing her fingers at Margaret.

Meanwhile, Jenn is stirring things up because there’s another clip of her filming an emotional scene with Rachel Fuda.

A RHONJ fan captured the video, showing Jenn and Rachel having lunch inside a restaurant.

The clip showed Rachel wiping away tears during the conversation, and then she reached for a napkin to wipe her eyes. The two newbies were perfectly fine last season, so it’s unclear what has happened since then to spark this tearful moment.

Melissa Gorga hosted a birthday party at the Jersey Shore

Melissa Gorga also hosted a big event at her house by the Jersey Shore to celebrate her husband Joe Gorga’s birthday.

All the cast members, minus Teresa, Luis, and Jennifer Aydin, turned up to celebrate with the Gorgas.

Melissa posted many photos from the Italian-themed event, which featured lots of food and decorations from Joe’s native country.

The slide included a stunning group photo of Melissa, Margaret, Rachel, Danielle, Dolores, and Jackie, along with a nice photo of the Jersey husbands as well.

“Ciao🇮🇹 Early birthday celebration for my @joeygorga ! We had ourselves a night!! #rhonj Thank you to everyone who made this party great🇮🇹,” Melissa captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.