Are John Fuda and Paulie Connell feuding? Here’s what we know about the RHONJ men

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is in full swing.

Filming picked back up after a few months off following an intense Season 13 reunion.

And while drama is expected among the ladies, it seems the men are in on it this season, too.

John Fuda and Paulie Connell reportedly had an issue during Jennifer Fessler’s birthday, and it caused an early exit.

Dolores Catania and her man left Jennifer’s surprise birthday early last week after Paulie and John argued over Luis (Louie) Ruelas.

So, where do the two stand now?

John Fuda and Paulie Connell argue over Luis Ruelas

It was only a matter of time before the situation with Luis Ruelas was brought up.

The Season 13 reunion divided the cast, with John Fuda, Joe Benigno, and Joe Gorga on one side and Bill Aydin, Nate Cabral, and Louie on the other. Dolores Catania’s men, Frank Catania and Paulie Connell, seemingly fell in the middle. It makes sense, though, as Dolores rides the middle quite often.

According to All About the Real Housewives, a source revealed that things between John and Paulie got heated at Jennifer Fessler’s birthday party, causing Dolores and Paulie to leave early.

They said, “John was getting very aggravated with the fact that Paul is friends with Louie but Paul isn’t the type who is going to take sides or be told who he can and can’t be friends with. Paulie was trying to have a logical conversation with John Fuda but John wasn’t having it. A lot of people thought it was funny that these two were disagreeing about a man who wasn’t even at the party.”

Given how things ended on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, it is unsurprising that John confronted Paulie about hanging out with Louie. The antics Louie was accused of were pretty terrible, and John made it clear he wasn’t okay with any of it.

Where do John Fuda and Paulie Connell stand now?

After ignoring one another at an event for Danielle Cabral’s husband, Nate, it seems the two have come to an understanding.

Melissa Gorga threw Joe Gorga an epic birthday bash, which everyone except Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin attended. Everyone appeared happy in the photos, and followers noted they were pleased not to see either woman.

The source revealed, “Paulie let it be known that he isn’t picking sides and is going to be friends with everyone. John Fuda seemed to accept that and they both moved forward and ended off the night in a good note.”

With cameras just picking up earlier this month and the drama already in full swing, it looks like Season 14 will be filled with drama and parties. Even the men are getting into this time around.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in Summer 2024 to Bravo.