Has RHONJ Season 14 started filming? Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been anxiously waiting for news on Season 14.

There’s no question that Season 13 of RHONJ was one for the books, with more drama and explosive fights than ever.

The feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga reached a new level.

Following the Season 13 reunion, filming for Season 14 was pushed back to give the cast a break.

Andy Cohen confirmed The Real Housewives of New Jersey was not on pause, just delayed.

The good news is that the delay has come to an end, and cameras are rolling.

RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania spotted filming Season 14

On Thursday, Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, were spotted having dinner with Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, with cameras all around them.

The foursome was enjoying a night out at Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, New Jersey. Instagram account @bravoandcocktails_ shared a post with a picture of the dinner.

There was also a picture that featured a sign at the restaurant alerting patrons that filming for the show was happening and that they may end up on camera.

It was a busy night at the restaurant, which was evident from a video shared on the Instagram account @rhonjobsessed.

The camera crew certainly appeared to be making things a bit challenging for the staff at Ristorante MV navigating the very crowded restaurant.

What else do we know about Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

The next season of RHONJ will be a different vibe for sure, especially since Melissa and Joe Gorga have no relationship with Teresa and Louie. All four of them are back, so filming will be quite interesting when they are in a big group setting.

Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jenn Fessler are all returning, but there’s speculation regarding whether Jackie Goldschneider will be on the show even in a friend capacity.

When Season 13 ended, the cast was pretty divided in terms of loyalty to Teresa or Melissa, other than Dolores, who continues to be Switzerland.

One thing is for sure. Production has their work cut out for them with this group, but if Vanderpump Rules can make it work after Scandoval, so can RHONJ.

The delayed filming means that The Real Housewives of New Jersey won’t air in the winter, as it has for previous seasons. Instead, it will likely get pushed to late spring for summer 2024.

Now that the cameras are back up for RHONJ, fans can expect to see more photos of the cast together. Be sure to check back for more details and pictures from Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.