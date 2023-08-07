Teresa Giudice trolled over excessive lip fillers: ‘Daffy Duck’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been getting trolled again over her appearance.

Teresa has been living her best life on vacation in Greece with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and their children.

Louie and Teresa haven’t been shy about gushing over their family and their love for each other on the vacation.

They have been sharing pictures to social media all the time, and it’s brought the haters out in full force.

The latest comes from Louie, who shared a video of his wife in a bikini top set to the Santana song Smooth featuring Rob Thomas.

“Smooth 🔥🔥🔥 @teresagiudice ❤️,” was the caption on the IG post.

Despite his sentiment toward his wife, Louie’s message was met with a lot of criticism and haters taking aim at Teresa’s latest look.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice trolled over lip fillers

In the video, Teresa’s lips certainly appeared plumper than in the past. The trolls took that and ran with it, calling her out for the fillers.

One user simply wrote,” Daffy Duck?” while others said Teresa’s lips were “too large” and the fillers made her look “not cute.”

It wasn’t just her lip fillers that had the trolls coming at Teresa but also the overall picture of her.

“Not the most flattering photo of her….” said a user.

There was even a user begging Teresa to stop with the fillers and one calling her “not herself.” A different one remarked that Teresa looks scary.

Teresa got compared to Michael Jackson in one comment that read, “She’s a Michael Jackson look alike!”

The RHONJ OG was also called out for all of her facial work, with the user complimenting her that she was a “natural beauty.”

This isn’t the first time Teresa has been dragged over her appearance in the past few weeks.

Teresa Giudice called out for photo editing

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa was put on blast for editing her photos to make her look unrecognizable.

Teresa and her The Real Housewives of New Jersey bestie, Jennifer Aydin, were called out for Photoshop fails recently too.

Louie isn’t exempt from the trolls taking aim at him either, especially when he happily shows off his love for Tre.

The haters and naysayers aren’t stopping Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas from living life. Teresa and Louie just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, proving their love bubble hasn’t even begun to burst.

They are both expected to begin filming RHONJ Season 14 this month despite their rift with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

