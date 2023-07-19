Luis Ruelas dragged after calling wife Teresa Giudice: ‘My heart and soul’

The haters are hating on Luis “Louie” Ruelas and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

This time Louie was dragged after he gushed over his wife, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Louie recently slammed a troll by calling him a “a loser of a man.”

However, that hasn’t stopped the haters from taking aim at Louie via social media.

The other day, Louie shared two pictures on Instagram of himself and Teresa all loved up to show his love for her.

“My heart and soul 😍 I am so proud of you @teresagiudice, as a mother and wife you amaze me every single day. I love you ❤️,” was the caption on the IG post.

The comments section quickly became flooded with negative things about Louie.

The trolls were on a roll in the comments section, with one writing, “So full if it! I call bull sh.t”. Another user referred to Louie as a snake and a different one said he gave them the “icks.”

There was even a remark stating the user couldn’t stand Teresa or Louie, calling him “a creeper.”

Several comments share statements that Louie is only with Teresa for fame. This sentiment has been said more than once since he joined RHONJ.

Not all the remarks were directed toward Louie, though. One user took the time to share a warning to Teresa to watch her heart when it came to her husband.

It wasn’t all hate. Gia Giudice did pop up in the comments to share how cute her mom and stepdad were together.

Will Luis Ruelas appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14?

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Season 14 of RHONJ. Teresa’s feud with Melissa and Joe Gorga made for a rough Season 13, especially the dramatic reunion show.

They haven’t spoken outside of the reunion in nearly a year. However, filming is slated to begin in August, with Bravo sending out contracts for the entire Season 13 cast to return.

That means both Teresa and Melissa are back despite reports one of them would be fired due to the rift. Since Teresa intends to return to the hit Bravo show that she helped launch, it’s a safe bet RHONJ viewers will see Louie.

Teresa and Louie’s wedding was a focal point for Season 13, and their love-bubbled wedded bliss will no doubt be a focus for next year.

No doubt the haters will get even more ammo to target Louie when Season 14 debuts.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.