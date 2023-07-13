Teresa Giudice plans to ‘completely ignore’ Melissa Gorga when RHONJ filming begins in August

After all the hoopla about Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga getting the axe for Season 14, the result was anticlimactic at best because both women are coming back.

However, Teresa already has a plan for how she will interact with her sister-in-law when the cameras pick back up.

The OG has zero desire to communicate with Melissa and will “completely ignore” her when filming starts in August.

Teresa was hoping that she would never have to see Melissa’s face again after the Season 13 reunion, but that dream did not become a reality.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that all the cast members received verbal contracts for the new season — putting an end to the rumors of a cast shakeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Aydin will be back, and yes, Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldscheider are also returning as friends on the show.

Teresa Giudice plans to ignore Melissa Gorga when RHONJ filming resumes

Since Teresa’s wish was not granted when she pretty much fired Melissa at the reunion, she had to regroup and come up with a plan of action.

That plan is to pretend as if Melissa does not exist when it’s time to film again.

A source told The U.S Sun, “Teresa said that she will film with Melissa, and she’ll just completely ignore her like she has done in the past.”

While viewers might be anticipating another big blowup between Melissa and Teresa, the mom of four has a much different scenario in mind.

The insider claimed that Teresa “plans on sticking with those on her side” and “not being so confrontational with Melissa.”

Luis Ruelas is supporting Teresa Giudice amid her family feud

The source gave the media outlet more insight into Teresa Giudice’s mindset going into the Season 14 filming. The reason she plans on ignoring Melissa is that the OG simply has nothing left to say to her sister-in-law.

“She feels like she spoke her piece at the reunion and let it all out then and there,” reasoned the insider. “She didn’t hold back and got a lot of things off of her chest.”

Meanwhile, Teresa’s hubby Luis Ruelas is very much on board with her decision to stay away from her family, including her brother Joe Gorga.

According to the source, “Luis [Ruelas] has been fully supportive of her decision to move on and distance herself from her brother and sister-in-law,” and “he has been calming her down through meditation practices.”

Well, if anyone knows how to stay calm, it’s Luis, so let’s wait and see how that pans out.

Do you think Teresa Giudice will be able to ignore Melissa Gorga while filming the new season?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.