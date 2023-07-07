No firing for RHONJ cast — Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Giudice both returning for Season 14

If you were hoping that either Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga would be fired, get ready to cry your eyes out because that won’t happen.

It’s been confirmed that both women will return for Season 14, and it will be one for the books.

Rumors have been running rampant in the past few days that Melissa Gorga was on the chopping block, but it’s time to put out those candles and toss that cake into the Jersey River because Missy G is staying.

One person we already know is not happy about that news is Teresa, who tried to fire her sister-in-law at The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

The 51-year-old confidently told her, “I can’t wait to never look at your f**king face again after today … you’re leaving.”

It’s only been a few weeks, but already that line has not aged well because Melissa is not leaving — no one is.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are both returning for RHONJ Season 14

PEOPLE just announced the surprising news that the major cast shakeup we thought was coming is not happening after all.

Both Melissa and Teresa have been asked to return for Season 14, which will start filming in August, and all the women from last season have been asked to return.

That means the two newbies, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, will get another season, and friends of the show Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider will also be back.

Verbal offers reportedly went out to everyone this week, but the physical contracts have not yet been sent.

The show, which would normally have picked up filming soon after the reunion aired, took a hiatus to figure out a way forward after the most toxic season in RHONJ history.

Many people were convinced that the only solution was for either Teresa or Melissa to leave, but the producers did not agree.

Now we’ll have to wait and see what the cast dynamic will be like when all the women reunite to film the new season.

Producers say the RHONJ cast has unfinished business

All About TRH podcast hosts Roxanne and Chantel recently dished about the recent RHONJ update and explained why the production team did not do a cast shakeup.

Someone close to production told the duo, “The story with everyone isn’t over. Things weren’t resolved during the New Jersey Season 13 reunion, and so much was happening that producers want to give it a go and see if everyone can make peace.”

With the cast so divided, it will take a miracle for everyone — especially Melissa and Teresa — to make peace, but when you’re getting a hefty paycheck, anything can happen.

How do you feel about Teresa and Melissa being asked back? And don’t say you won’t be watching because, let’s be honest, you will.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.