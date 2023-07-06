RHONJ Season 14 update: Who is staying on ‘Teresa’s show,’ and who is leaving?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has only been off the air for a few weeks, but viewers are chomping at the bit for information about who will be returning for Season 14.

After the showdown between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, there was speculation one or both would be given the boot.

Andy Cohen has teased RHONJ without Teresa or Melissa, but we all know the former isn’t going anywhere. After all, she is the only OG left, as the rest have come and gone.

Even though Frank Catania revealed that he heard “everybody” was returning, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

One thing is for sure, though, at least one person isn’t returning for Season 14, and one more is on the chopping block.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, who will return when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey begins filming later this summer?

Is Melissa Gorga getting fired from The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

According to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun, Melissa Gorga may be on the chopping block.

The source, said to be close to production, revealed, “If anyone’s going to be out, it’s Melissa.”

They continued, “From what’s being discussed, I would be nervous if I were her.”

This isn’t shocking, though. Teresa Giudice made it very clear that she wouldn’t see Melissa next season as they battled it out on the Season 13 reunion stage. She insisted she would not film with her. However, that appears to have changed. Teresa will reportedly film with Melissa because she wants the paycheck.

It’s said that the cast knows it’s “Teresa’s show,” which makes things interesting. Will amends be made if they all agree to return and no one is fired?

Who isn’t returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 14?

The source revealed that Jackie Goldschneider would not be asked back — even in the friend of role.

She reportedly offers no substance, and Jenn Fessler outdid herself with her debut season and will be enough to fill the spots that need to be filled with the ladies in the group.

It isn’t shocking that Jackie won’t be returning, especially with all of the drama and headaches that occurred during Season 13. She is working on herself, including tackling her eating disorder. And, she isn’t a fan of the Ozempic craze among the Housewives, and being around all of it may be too much. However, the source did not indicate whether she chose to leave or won’t be given a contract.

Do you think Melissa Gorga will be fired, or will she return to face-off with Teresa Giudice for another season of top-notch drama?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.