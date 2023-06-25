Frank Catania reveals ‘everybody’s coming back’ for Season 14 of RHONJ

Coming off of the Season 13 reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the women are taking a small break before filming resumes.

There was a lot to process after the reunion and a clear divide among the cast.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga seemingly cut ties, which continued following the reunion filming earlier this year.

As for who will return, that appears to be up in the air. No contract information has been publicly released, though much speculation has been seen around social media.

But leave it to Frank Catania to spill some tea about who will return for Season 14.

During his appearance on Two T’s in a Pod, the RHONJ “husband” revealed what he knew about who would be returning.

Frank Catania says all the women are returning to RHONJ

While talking to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on their widely popular podcast, Frank Catania revealed he believes all the women are returning.

He told the women, “From what I did hear, but it’s not really a reliable source, everybody’s coming back.”

Frank is tight with Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno, so he would surely know whether Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs are returning for Season 14.

The cast worked well together, with the two new full-time Housewives fitting in mostly. Danielle Cabral revealed she was unsure about returning, even if she was offered a contract. Rachel Fuda is likely returning, as her husband, John Fuda, seems popular with viewers.

As for Teresa Giudice, she has yet to comment on whether she is returning or leaving. She faced a lot of scrutiny with Luis “Louie” Ruelas during Season 13 and has continued since filming wrapped.

Will Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga get a spin-off?

There have been rumblings of spin-offs being a possibility for the sisters-in-law who can’t get along. Bravo gave Caroline Manzo her own show after her departure because she was widely popular with viewers.

Nothing concrete has come from Bravo, but giving Teresa Giudice her own show wouldn’t be a bad idea. She always has her girls on camera, and with the blended family she made with Louie, it would make sense to follow her life as a solo journey.

Melissa Gorga isn’t interested in a spin-off. She confirmed that under one of the reports that came out.

In the coming weeks, when filming is set to begin, news about who returned will be revealed. It wouldn’t be surprising if contracts went out to all, especially after the explosive season these ladies brought.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.