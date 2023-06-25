Frank Catania revealed he, Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno lost a network deal, blames Luis Ruelas

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may be over, but the tea is still pipping hot!

The husbands showed out this season, especially regarding Luis “Louie” Ruelas and his threats about having the cast investigated by his friend, Bo Dietl.

Frank Catania has been a big part of the series as Dolores Catania’s ex-husband. He’s also really good friends with Joe Gorga and Joe Benigno.

The three of them have taken their comedy act to a few spots, and they know how to draw a crowd.

So when Frank dropped by Two T’s in a Pod, it wasn’t surprising that he had a lot to say.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And with Tamra Judge on the outs with Teresa Giudice over her comments about Louie, things couldn’t have gone any better.

Frank Catania blames Luis Ruelas for losing a show

While appearing on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Frank Catania revealed he had tentatively inked a deal to do a show with the two Joes.

That’s right. We could’ve watched Frank, Joe Gorga, and Joe Benigno on a show together.

However, once things began coming out from what Frank asserts was a smear campaign launched by Louie, stuff with the other network fell through.

Frank clarified that it was not Bravo, Peacock, or NBC he had been dealing with. It was a more conservative network that didn’t want the drama to follow.

We are guessing it was likely the HGTV network or something similar, as the three men could easily pull off a renovation show based on their professions.

Frank Catania talked smear campaign at RHONJ Season 13 reunion

It wasn’t initially clear where Frank Catania was heading regarding the smear campaign claims at the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but his appearance on the podcast tied it all together.

The men, including John Fuda, were not there to mess around with Louie. They didn’t want him digging into their personal lives or contacting family members to issue threats.

Frank was adamant that Louie was behind a smear campaign against him and Joe Gorga, ultimately costing them a deal with another network. Joe and Frank went hard against Louie, and Joe Benigno remained mostly quiet.

However, John Fuda came with receipts in a manila envelope because he wasn’t going to allow Louie to intimidate him or his family. He and Rachel Fuda go way back with Joe and Melissa Gorga, so it’s no surprise he was on that side of the couch.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has not begun filming, and no cast news has been announced. However, Danielle Cabral revealed she may not return, even if she received an offer. The jury is still out on whether Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will both be back or if one of them will be cut loose.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.