Frank Catania reveals family ‘could not be any better’ after RHONJ reunion drama over Luis Rules and Frankie

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was challenging for many cast members.

The three-part reunion wasn’t any better.

Frank Catania brought his beef with Luis Ruelas to the table, accusing him of running a smear campaign against him and Joe Gorga. And that wasn’t all that was brought up.

During an unaired scene that was shown, Frank confided in Joe about what went down between Louie and Frankie Jr. He alleged Louie closed the business without even telling his son and refused to take his calls. However, when Joe brought that up, Dolores Catania quickly shut that down, and the conversation was dropped like a hot potato.

When a viewer voiced their concern that Dolores’ family would end up like Teresa Giudice’s situation, Frank quickly popped in and denied anything like that would happen.

He said, “NEVER. Our family could not be any better than it is right now. Everyone is close and always hanging out together including Paul and Brittany.”

Dolores Catania shut down talk of Frankie working with Luis Ruelas at the RHONJ reunion

One thing is sure — Dolores Catania doesn’t play about her kids. She wouldn’t allow Joe Gorga to tell the world his version of what he heard went down from Frank Catania.

The conversation between him and Joe was filmed but didn’t make the cut when the episodes were crafted. However, it was shown later and addressed when the husbands hit the reunion stage.

Once Joe brought up the situation between Frankie and Luis Ruelas, Dolores shut it down. That was the end of that. She said he had a new job, and that’s that.

When will The Real Housewives of New Jersey film Season 14?

Viewers have been waiting to hear what’s next for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

There’s been talk of a break in filming while the network figures out what happens next after the intensity of Season 13.

Rachel and John Fuda were standout newbies and are expected to be asked back for a sophomore season, as are Danielle and Nate Cabral.

As for the main women, anything is possible. Things between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gora are irreparable. Some viewers believe there is no show without Teresa, and others think both women may need a break from RHONJ.

It’s expected that filming will pick back up sometime in August, and if that’s the case, the new season won’t premiere until the summer of 2024.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.