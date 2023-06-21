Tamra Judge doubles down on Teresa Giudice being ‘overrated’ as feud continues

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is doubling down on her pick for the most “overrated” Housewife.

On a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, the petite blonde told Andy Cohen she thought The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was “overrated.”

That added fuel to the fire as the two have been at odds since Tamra talked about Luis “Louie” Ruelas on an episode of her podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, which she co-hosts with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

The women recap current episodes of Bravo shows and often have guests on to dish about the drama and mess in their worlds.

Tamra and Teddi discussed Louie and some of his comments and what he did that raised some red flags. And to Teresa, those were shots fired.

However, Tamra isn’t backing down.

Tamra Judge reveals she likes Teresa Giudice but doesn’t like ‘what she’s doing’

While discussing the situation between herself and Teresa Giudice, Tamra Judge revealed that she has always liked and still likes Teresa. Still, the problem was how The Real Housewives of New Jersey star talked about her on her podcast after Tamra and Teddi Mellencamp broke down an episode and commented about Louie.

Tamra doubled down on her comment to Andy Cohen about Teresa being “overrated.” Teddi popped in to say that, at one point, Teresa was a great Housewife. However, things that have happened made it hard to watch this season.

Tamra Judge has unique insight after her experience with Brooks Ayers

The Real Housewives of Orange County and Vicki Gunvalson have given Tamra Judge a gauge regarding red flags.

She was there and watched as the entire Brooke Ayers’ cancer scandal went down, and her friend almost went down with him. Vicki believed in Brooks, turning against her friends and even downplaying her daughter’s concerns.

When Tamra and Teddi Mellencamp recapped the episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it may have been instinctual from her experience with her good friend.

A lot has circulated about Louie, and some red flags have been thrown up. His comments about hiring Bo Dietl to investigate the cast members of RHONJ made so many waves. And that caused things between him and John Fuda to blow up at the reunion. John came with receipts, and unfortunately, they weren’t shown.

Tamra Judge isn’t backing down from her opinion on Teresa Giudice and isn’t feeling bad for doing her job, recapping the episodes, and inputting her thoughts.

After all, Teresa does something similar with her podcast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.