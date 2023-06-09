Tamra Judge called ‘jealous’ for naming Teresa Giudice as the most ‘overrated Housewife of all time’

Tammy Sue has gotten herself into hot water with the Tre huggers, and we already know that they go hard for their queen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn’t care about that when she named Teresa Giudice the most overrated Housewife of all time.

The friendship between the two women turned sour back in April when Teresa’s long-time nemesis Caroline Manzo appeared on Tamra’s podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

Teresa called Tamra Judge a bad friend for having the audacity to chat it up with Caroline despite knowing about their years-long feud.

However, Tamra, who cohosts the Housewives-centered podcast with former Beverly Hills Housewife, Teddi Mellencamp, reasoned that it was just business.

Tamra wasn’t done with Teresa just yet, though. She threw even more shade at the mom of four in an interview and told her to “sit down and shut up.”

“Not today, forehead, not today, ding dong, not today, jailbird,” said Tamra.

Tamra Judge names RHONJ star Teresa Giudice as the most overrated Housewife

Tamra is definitely not holding back on her feelings about Teresa Giudice, and she made that clear during a recent interview.

The RHOC star was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen right after the Season 17 premiere of her show.

During one of Andy’s shady games, Tamra had the option to either answer the question or take a drink, but with one question, she didn’t even hesitate.

Who is the most overrated Housewife of all time, asked Andy.

“Teresa!” said Tamra immediately.

Viewers think Tamra Judge is just ‘jealous’ of Teresa Giudice

It’s not surprising that after Tamra proclaimed WWHL, she got quite a reaction from viewers.

To be fair, there were plenty of people who agreed that Teresa is overrated.

However, there were a lot of Teresa’s supporters in the mix, and as far as they were concerned, the RHOC star brought up the OG’s name out of pure jealousy.

“Tamra are you jealous?” quired one commenter.

“I say Tamara is jealous 😂,” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Jealousy Talking,.simply Jealousy Talking. How was it possible that this season was just all about Teresa. Tamra is just Jealous🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Another viewer said,” What’s with Tamra having Teresa’s name in her mouth on a weekly basis? How many more of these thirsty housewives have to keep using Teresa for publicity🤦🏻‍♀️ She’s so pathetic🤣.”

Do you agree with Tamra that Teresa Giudice is the most overrated Housewife of all time? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.