RHONJ: Teresa Giudice called out for ‘copying’ her cousin Kathy Wakile

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 may be over, but the pettiness is still alive and well.

Teresa Giudice is the OG of RHONJ, but she’s being called out for something that isn’t sitting right with followers.

After all, she is the one who preaches about family. However, she isn’t in contact with Melissa and Joe Gorga, or any of her cousins for that matter.

Tre shared a clip on her Instagram for her YouTube series, Cook with Love. On the channel, the reality TV star shares her recipes for things like homemade sauce and, most recently, cannoli cupcakes.

And that’s where things get sticky (we love a cheesy play on words!). The comment section of Teresa’s reel lit up with accusations that she was copying her cousin and former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Kathy Wakile.

Here’s what critics are saying about Teresa Giudice and her cannoli cupcakes.

Teresa Giudice accused of copying Kathy Wakile

It’s been a while since The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers have seen Kathy Wakile on their screens. She joined during Season 3 and remained a full-time Housewife through Season 5, and during Seasons 6 and 7, she made frequent appearances.

Following explosive comments, the relationship between Kathy and Teresa Giudice fell apart for good. They are no longer in contact, and the latter is accused of copying the former.

Kathy has always loved cooking and baking, which was part of her storyline, and Teresa has released several cookbooks.

Followers noticed something in Teresa’s video, and they called her out.

One follower wrote, “She copied her cousin Kathy!”

Another said, “Love Kathy! You can tell she is a true artist in the kitchen 💜”

Followers accuse Teresa Giudice of copying Kathy Wakile. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Someone else tagged Kathy in the comments and gushed about her cannolis.

Kathy Wakile was tagged in Teresa Giudice’s Reel. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice reveals the recipe is from her 2011 cookbook

It wasn’t long before Teresa Giudice chimed in under the comment accusing her of copying Kathy Wakile.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was careful with her words, saying, “This recipe is from MY Fabulicious cook book from 2011 💖 You should try making my cupcakes they are absolutely delicious 😋”

She didn’t attack the commenter, but several others disagreed with the comment about Tre copying Kathy.

The cousins are Italian women who grew up loving to cook. Their parents were siblings, and they likely learned a lot of the same things growing up and other things that were a bit different.

Unfortunately, things between Teresa and Kathy likely won’t be repaired. But one thing’s for sure, Teresa stands by her recipe being her own and not a copy of Kathy’s.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.