Melissa Gorga called out for copying Teresa Giduice’s graduation pants

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is over, but the feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga (and their fans) is still going strong.

Both women had busy months with their daughters graduating and hitting various milestones.

Teresa celebrated Gia Giduice’s graduation from college, Gabriella’s graduation from high school, and Audriana’s eighth-grade promotion.

Melissa celebrated Antonia’s graduation from high school.

While it doesn’t seem like any drama should ensue from that, it did.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Graduation pants are central to the latest social media battle between Teresa and Melissa fans.

Melissa Gorga wears the same pants as Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice wore a linen set to Gia Giduice’s college graduation last month. She had the entire set, including the pants, the tube top, and the jacket.

Melissa Gorga wore the same pants to Antonia Gorga’s graduation. She didn’t have the whole suit but paired the pants with a white bodysuit and blazer.

Melissa Gorga called out for wearing the same pants Teresa Giudice wore

The comment section lit up when Melissa Gorga shared a family photo from Antonia Gorga’s graduation.

Teresa Giudice fans were out in full force, revealing they “recognise” those pants, and from there, the flaming began.

The initial comment was, “I recognise those pants …oh yeah tre wore them 6weeks ago for gias graduation,nice!!”

Someone else said, “I was going to say the same thing…..maybe they are more alike than they want to admit. Congratulations to the graduates. Hopefully they can all put their feelings aside for the cousins”

Teresa fans came for Melissa. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Interestingly enough, the cousins still support one another on social media, as Antonia and Melania Giudice snapped a photo together at prom a few weeks ago.

Another called the commenter a “Petty Betty” but thanked them because they knew where to buy the pants since Melissa didn’t tag them in her photo.

Others were unimpressed that the sisters-in-law wore the same pants.

Melissa fans didn’t see an issue. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Will Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice reconcile?

Following the ending of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, it appeared that reconciliation between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga wasn’t in the cards.

It was an us versus them on the couches, with one side aligning with Melissa and the other aligning with Teresa.

Season 14 has yet to begin filming, and it’s rumored to be picking back up in August. Contracts haven’t gone out, and it’s unclear if the entire cast will be asked back or if Teresa and Melissa will walk away. Danielle Cabral revealed she wasn’t sure she’d return, even if a contract was offered.

The feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice doesn’t seem to be cooling down.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.