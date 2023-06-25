Jackie Goldschneider jokes she’ll be the ‘last (wo)man standing’ as Ozempic takes over

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider won’t be hopping on the Ozempic bandwagon anytime soon.

Viewers know the reality TV star has battled an active eating disorder for much of her life. She opened up about it on RHONJ, showing some of the work she’s done in her work toward recovery.

Jackie has been eating more and filling out after years of watching what she ate and only taking in the very least amount of food she could.

Her husband, Evan Goldschneider, has been by her side every step of the way. This will be a journey she is on for a lifetime, and the support of her family has been unwavering.

With her background, the Ozempic craze isn’t something Jackie is interested in at all.

She revealed she would be the “last (wo)man standing” as her fellow Housewives seemingly get in on the craze.

Jackie isn’t joining the Ozempic craze. Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

Emily Simpson sparks speculation about Ozempic use

Jackie Goldschneider’s comment came after speculation about The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson using the popular drug.

Emily debuted a much slimmer figure, which led to speculation she had jumped on the Ozempic bandwagon by followers in her comment section.

Her arms were more defined, and her jumpsuit hugged her fit physique.

Emily isn’t the only Housewife who has been the target of Ozempic speculation either. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has vehemently denied using the drug to get the results she has shown off in recent months. She hits the gym and made lifestyle changes to get where she is now.

However, Jackie’s costar on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores Catania, revealed she did use the drug to help her lose weight. She admitted it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live when Andy Cohen asked her. Dolores revealed she didn’t suffer from any side effects and just didn’t feel hungry while using the drug.

Will Jackie Goldschneider return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie Goldschneider was put into a “friend of” role.

She took a step back so that she could focus on her eating disorder and get to a place where she was more healthy.

Jackie did appear at the reunion but didn’t say too much. She wasn’t involved in the major drama, as it mainly focused on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

While Season 14 contracts have yet to go out, Jackie will likely be offered a return.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.