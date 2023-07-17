Luis Ruelas slams RHONJ troll and calls him ‘a loser of a man’

Luie Ruelas is leaning into his villain character after he was dubbed as the bad guy by The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers.

Teresa Giudice’s beau got a taste of the vitriol that comes with being on TV but don’t think for a second that he won’t clap back at the nasty comments.

One troll learned that the hard way when he was called a “loser” by Luis after he criticized a photo that the 48-year-old posted online with his son.

If we’re being honest, the comment was silly and unnecessary, so Luis decided to make an example out of the critic.

That is not going to stop people from bashing the NJ businessman, because Season 13 ended in early June, and he’s still being flooded with hate on social media.

However, if you’re going to leave hate on Luis’ page just know that he will clap back!

Luis Ruelas calls social media troll ‘a loser of a man’ in clap back

Luis was having a great Sunday morning as he lounged in his love bubble while likely sipping a cup of chamomile tea until one troll decided to test his patience.

It all started when the RHONJ star posted a slew of photos after a day out with his son Nicholas.

“Such a fun filled day @americandream! I’ll forever love and cherish these days with you Nicholas!! I LOVE seeing you smile and be free ❤️❤️,” he captioned the Instagram post.

It didn’t take long, however, for one critic to try and dampen to cute father-son moment.

“I spend time with my kids everyday. It’s called being a dad. No social media approval needed. Just saying,” wrote the Instagram user.

Pic credit: @louisaruelas/Instagram

Luis responded, “That’s fantastic! Hopefully your doing just that on a Sunday morning rather being a troll on my page chirping away. Are you using your kid as card for a story… been there done that YAWN LOL!”

Pic credit: @louisaruelas/Instagram

Luis wasn’t done with the critic, he later added one final jab and wrote, “a LOSER of man…”

Luis Ruelas is returning to RHONJ for Season 14

Meanwhile, whether you love him or love to hate him get ready to see a lot more of Luis next season because he’s coming back.

The entire Season 13 cast has been asked to return, and filming will begin in August.

After all the drama that ensued with Luis and the cast last season and his behavior at the reunion, it’s unclear if Teresa will try to protect her beau and give him less camera time.

Either way, it will be a very awkward season with the cast divided, but let’s wait and see how Luis plays his cards in Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.