Teresa Giudice blasted for ‘unrecognizable’ photo editing

It’s another day of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice being blasted for over-the-top photo editing.

Teresa is no stranger to taking on the trolls and haters, especially after RHONJ Season 13.

However, all the negativity hasn’t stopped the mom of four from living her best life and doing exactly as she pleases.

This week, Teresa took to Instagram to share a post featuring her channeling her inner Barbie with friends, including her RHONJ bestie Jennifer Aydin.

“Come on Barbie let’s go party,” was the caption on Teresa’s IG post.

It didn’t take long for the haters to come out in full force to slam Teresa for her excessive photo editing that literally had her looking more like Kim Kardashian than herself.

Teresa Giudice put on blast for ‘unrecognizable’ photo editing

There’s no question at all that Teresa did not look like herself, and a couple of users were quick to point that out by simply stating she looked “unrecognizable.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Others, though, had a lot more to say about Teresa’s look, including one that read, “Way too much filter considering you look ZERO like that.”

A different user brought up FaceTune, while another asked for Teresa to be real after commenting on the extreme photoshopping of the pictures. One user remarked the picture was not Teresa because of the editing.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“Not a good example for your daughters,” was a reply in the comments section.

One hater even compared Teresa to a cartoon character and wanted to know why she still needed filters after a face transplant.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Yes, the naysayers were out in full force, and it’s not the first time Teresa has been called out for the filters.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa and Jennifer were recently called out for going overboard with the filters on social media.

Teresa, for her part, remains focused on her family, especially her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas enjoy Mykonos vacation

Louie and Teresa have been enjoying some fun in the sun in Greece as they spend quality time with the family and celebrate their love. The newlyweds will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on August 6, and their love bubble hasn’t burst at all.

Daily Mail captured pictures of the lovebirds clad in beach wear and frolicking in the water as if they didn’t have a care in the world. Louie even shared an IG post of him loved up with Teresa to celebrate his “babe.”

Teresa Giudice has been called out for her heavy photo editing. It’s nothing new for The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG or her hubby.

Louie Ruelas was recently dragged for gushing over his wife because many feel he’s just using the reality TV star.

They certainly know how to bring out the trolls, don’t they?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.