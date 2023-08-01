Margaret Josephs is ready to film RHONJ with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas: ‘I’m not afraid of anybody’

Filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to begin in a few days, and Margaret Josephs just shared an update on the rocky cast dynamic.

The 56-year-old dished on the rumors that she was scared to film with Luis Ruelas after we found out at the reunion he had allegedly called her son at work and threatened him.

Margaret made it clear during a recent interview that she made no such comment and affirmed that she is “not afraid” of anyone.

She proved as much during the dramatic Season 13 reunion when she went toe-to-toe with Teresa Giudice’s husband.

The cast confronted the Jersey business after he proclaimed that he had famed detective Bo Dietl investigate all of them.

There were some other damning accusations against Luis as well. However, a few weeks have passed, and now cameras are about to pick up filming but has anything changed since then?

Margaret Josephs answered that question during a recent chat as she shed light on where things stand with her costars today.

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs says she’s ‘not afraid’ to film with Luis Ruelas

Margaret was among the many Housewives who attended RHONY alum Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon in South Hampton over the weekend.

While there, she spoke with EXTRA TV and spilled the tea on how things have been since the cameras went down.

The RHONJ star was asked about her relationship with Teresa and Luis, and she confessed that not much has changed since their explosive confrontation at the reunion.

“I think the reunion said it all,” exclaimed Margaret.

Things took an awkward turn when the reporter asked Margaret about claims she was” afraid” to film the show with Luis going forward.

“I never said that,” retorted Margaret. “I never said I was afraid to film with him. I’m not afraid to film with anybody. I’m not afraid of anybody, I think my position on the show has shown that.”

“I don’t live in fear, I just have standards!” she added.

Margaret Josephs doesn’t see any hope of Teresa Giudice reconciling with Melissa and Joe Gorga

Margaret was also asked about Teresa Giudice’s current relationship with her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa.

“I think the reunion said it all. I think the reunion said where everybody stands,” exclaimed Margaret, who noted that she doesn’t see a reconciliation for the fractured family in the future.

“I always hold out hope for families reuniting, but I don’t think there’s any hope,” she said.

Meanwhile, Margaret stunned in blue for Jill’s charity luncheon, which was attended by several Housewives, including Luann de Lesseps, Cynthia Bailey, LeeAnne Locken, and Kristen Taekman.

Margaret shared photos from the luncheon and wrote, “A beautiful afternoon at #jillzarinluxluncheon 🌸💕👧🏼 honoring Bobby! So grateful to have attended and support. @mrsjillzarin @allyshapiro ❤️.”

Check out Margaret’s interview with EXTRA TV below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.