Margaret Josephs denies claim that she won’t film RHONJ with Luis Ruelas because she doesn’t feel safe

Luis Ruelas and Margaret Josephs had an intense faceoff at the Season 13 reunion, but is she now refusing to film with Teresa Giudice’s beau?

That’s what the streets have been saying for a few days now, and by “streets,” I mean a source close to The Real Housewives of New Jersey production who claimed Margaret felt unsafe around Luis.

However, the 56-year-old recently spoke out and responded to those claims.

It’s no secret that there’s bad blood between the pair after a toxic season that felt like an episode of The Sopranos.

Things took a more sinister turn at the reunion when Margaret revealed that Luis had contacted her 27-year-old son at work and threatened him.

Margaret had plans to get her lawyers involved, and we’ll find out the outcome when the new season premieres.

After all that has transpired between Luis and Margaret, does the RHONJ star now feel unsafe around him?

Is Margaret Josephs refusing to film with Luis Ruelas?

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge tackled that topic on the latest episode of their podcast Two T’s in a Pod.

Teddi read the quote from the source that claimed Margaret felt unsafe around Luis, and then Tamra shared an update on the story.

“I contacted Margaret herself this morning, and she said, ‘Not true! Didn’t happen,'” said the RHOC star.

She also noted that during their conversation, Margaret was very honest about her disdain for Luis. However, the Jersey Housewife told Tamra that she’s a “professional and no one will intimidate her to not do her job.”

Now that we have that all cleared up let’s get into what was said in the first place.

RHONJ source claims Margaret Josephs doesn’t feel safe around Luis Ruelas

This rumor started a few days ago after a source close to RHONJ production shared the information with The U.S. Sun.

“Margaret has made it clear that she does not feel safe filming around Louie,” claimed the insider. “She said that she was going to get her lawyers involved and had threatened not to film with Louie.”

“The cast is still very much divided, and there is still a lot of leftover tension from the reunion,” added the source.

Meanwhile, we’ve already learned that all the cast members from Season 13 have been asked to return since there were so many things unresolved.

Filming is expected to resume in August, which means the women only have a few more weeks to enjoy the summer before jumping back into the Jersey drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.