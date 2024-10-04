RHOC’s Shannon Beador reacts to Alexis Bellino’s manipulative olive branch: ‘I don’t like you’

Shannon Beador has finally found her voice this season and she’s not letting Alexis Bellino get away with dragging her anymore.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star called checkmate on her co-star on the latest episode as she announced that she was hosting a cast trip to London.

Interestingly, after weeks of going after Shannon, the 47-year-old suddenly decided she wanted to call a truce.

She made a grand gesture by sending her a bouquet– with a literal olive branch included — as the other women gathered to celebrate Shannon’s 60th birthday.

However, Shannon recently reacted to the olive branch and reasoned it was a manipulative move on Alexis’ part.

That’s also been the reaction from viewers, as they noted the convenient timing of the gesture.

Shannon was about to announce the cast trip, and Alexis was seemingly trying to make peace so she could snag an invitation, but her efforts fell flat.

RHOC’s Shannon Beador has a message for Alexis Bellino: ‘I don’t like you’

Shannon had just found out that John Janssen was forging ahead with a lawsuit against her, and she discovered that after the couple gave the information to the press.

So Alexis’ attempt to make peace could not have come at a worse time.

The RHOC star opened up about the moment while chatting with Bravo and she had some choice words for her co-star, noting “I’m not interested in an olive branch, I’m not!”

“Once again, it was so much manipulation behind it. Do you think that I don’t have anything going on in here?” said Shannon pointing at her head.

She continued, “You know that a trip’s coming up and that I don’t I don’t like you, so let’s send her some flowers with an olive branch and be super cute.”

Heather Dubrow says the timing of Alexis’s olive branch ‘felt suspect’

Heather Dubrow, who’s close friends with Alexis also commented on Alexis’s gesture to Shannon and reasoned that it was a nice thing to do.

However, she also confessed that the timing of the olive branch “felt suspect to Shannon because of the lawsuits.”

Meanwhile, Heather is not taking sides between the two women, admitting that being friends with them has not been easy and that they have both

“I’m not sure either of them are handling it the way they should, but I don’t blame them,” added the RHOC star. “I don’t know, it’s a really hard place to be.”

Check out the RHOC cast commentary below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.