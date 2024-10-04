Alexis Bellino called ‘weird’ and ‘desperate’ after extending olive branch to Shannon Beador

Alexis Bellino had her mind set on a free trip to London, but that wasn’t going to happen — not if Shannon Beador had anything to do with it.

Unfortunately for Alexis, she had to stay home with Johnny J because Shannon was the host of the cast trip and she had no desire to travel out of the country with her nemesis.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t for lack of trying on Alexis’ part as she conveniently decided to extend an olive branch to Shannon after bashing her non-stop.

We found out on the latest episode that she sent flowers to the Real Housewives of Orange County star for her birthday, to try and end their feud.

Here’s hoping Alexis hadn’t already packed her suitcases because Shannon quickly put the kibosh on that!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 47-year-old found out via text that Shannon was planning to jet off to London with the other women and Alexis was not invited.

RHOC viewers are roasting her online for thinking Shannon would move on after she and John not only threatened to release damaging videos of the 60-year-old but are also suing her.

Alexis Bellino is dubbed as ‘weird’ after sending flowers to Shannon Beador

An X user shared a snippet from Episode 12 featuring Alexis telling her castmates Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti that she had extended an olive branch to Shannon.

“Did you guys see the flowers? I sent her a bouquet,” exclaimed the RHOC star as she asked the women if Shannon was ready to move forward.

“No,” responded Jen, as Alexis expressed surprise and questioned why.

“She said ‘she should’ve done that eight weeks ago, why now?'” Katie explained.

i’m sorry but sending your boyfriends ex girlfriend flowers while your boyfriend is suing her is so so weird #RHOC https://t.co/LFMtdrKcl7 — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile, RHOC viewers thought Alexis’ behavior was odd as noted by the X user who wrote, “I’m sorry but sending your boyfriends ex girlfriend flowers while your boyfriend is suing her is so so weird #RHOC.”

RHOC viewers call Alexis ‘desperate’ after the recent episode

Shannon didn’t buy Alexis’s olive branch and viewers didn’t either as they took to social media to sound off on her behavior.

“So weird. She only did it to play nice to hopefully get Shannon to invite her on the trip,” wrote an RHOC viewer.

“1000%. It’s giving DESPERATE vibes. Just screams i know that you’re the main cast member on #RHOC and I’m just a friend,” added someone else.

“Yes I forgive you thanks for suing me. Does Alexis not realize that we would not be discussing Johnny J is she would STFU?” an X user questioned.

Someone exclaimed, “She really is a whack-job!”

Another added, “Im concerned about her mental state at this point!”

RHOC fans weigh in with their thoughts. Pic credit: @bravowivesclub/@SwanMom312/@wallisdown/@theamandavilla/@IMadeItNice24/@CalabroneDogs/X

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.