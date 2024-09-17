RHOC viewers think Shannon Beador vs Alexis Bellino is ‘good tv’

Alexis Bellino’s dramatic return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has garnered harsh reactions from viewers, but are they being too emotional?

The visceral response to “Jesus Jugs” stems from her ongoing feud with Shannon Beador which has taken over the season.

People have expressed sympathy for Shannon, who’s getting hit from all sides amid her friendship fallout with Tamra Judge and ongoing drama with Alexis and John Janssen.

It’s been a lot for the 60-year-old, and while critics continue to drag Alexis on social media, there’s an argument brewing online that she makes for “good TV.”

So far, the returning RHOC star’s entire storyline has revolved around Shannon and her ex,” Johnny J,” who’s been accused of blackmailing and trying to extort the mom of three amid an ongoing lawsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The newly engaged pair are hellbent on making her life miserable but some would argue that it’s been entertaining to watch.

Viewers think Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino are giving us a show

Alexis has been fielding backlash left and right for her behavior on RHOC, but viewers are reasoning that she’s been a welcome addition to the show over on X.

X user Real Housewives Ranked posted a funny clip from Episode 10 showing Alexis’ reaction when Shannon declined a sitdown with her.

“I know she’s cringe af but I’m actually really enjoying the mess that is Alexis🙈 her and Shannon are really giving us a show. #RHOC,” the commenter reasoned.

I know she’s cringe af but I’m actually really enjoying the mess that is Alexis🙈 her and Shannon are really giving us a show. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/JuX9fT9MFX — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) September 15, 2024

RHOC fans argue that Alexis Bellino is ‘good TV’

It didn’t take long for RHOC people to react to the post, and while some disagreed, many viewers agreed with the sentiment.

“True. It’s good t.v. but I feel awful for Shannon. Although, Shannon has created a few messes of her own,” reasoned a commenter.

“I’m loving the drama so far, but I feel like this could get old quick if it keeps dragging out. Fun Lexi needs to latch to something else if she wants longevity,” noted someone else.

A viewer exclaimed, “Shannon should be thanking her lucky stars that Alexis is on this season. If Alexis wasn’t on this season wonder how the public would really feel about Shannon!?!?!”

Someone referred to Alexis as a “trainwreck” but agreed that “it is making good TV. However, I find hers and Johnny J’s behavior to be repugnant and harmful…”

Another added, “I actually agree with you here! She is cringe, a total tit and a tragic hot mess, but waiting to see what nonsense she does next is good TV 🙋‍♂️#RHOC.”

Pic credit: @itsbettyboob/@pattydalo/@welliebh/@FELI23112371/@joshcoop/X

Do you think Alexis and Shannon’s feud is good TV, or has it gone too far?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.