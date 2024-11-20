RHOC’s Shannon Beador and John Janssen legal drama reaches a surprising conclusion

The legal drama that dominated The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 is no more.

According to People, John Janssen and ex-girlfriend Shannon Beador settled earlier this month.

The lawsuit claimed that Shannon owed John $75,000 during their relationship, which the RHOC star has continually said was not a loan.

The drama reached a fever pitch on screen as John’s new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, returned to clear his name.

Alexis claimed that Shannon had given the ladies a negative perception of John that was not warranted.

Unfortunately, her conduct in trying to change how everyone views John this season has potentially dashed all hopes of Alexis returning.

The legal drama played a big part in the show as Shannon broke down in tears when she revealed everything to Vicki Gunvalson.

Shannon has had a rough season of RHOC

Shannon initially didn’t want to settle the lawsuit because she felt her ex-boyfriend was messing with her.

However, her stance changed on the matter when she learned that John allegedly had Ring camera footage of her almost knocking down his daughter the night of her DUI arrest.

Just when Shannon decided to pay up, they hit a snag because John was unwilling to sign a non-disparagement clause.

John felt that Shannon had been saying bad things about him for years and didn’t think it was in his best interest to be prevented from speaking badly about her.

Their legal drama seemed destined for a trial earlier this month, but conveniently, it has ended just as the final episode of RHOC Season 18 is about to air.

The Real Housewives franchises don’t tend to drag big season-long arcs into an additional season because fans get tired of the same plots, so it certainly begs the question of whether ending it now is strategic to secure Alexis a spot on the show next season.

Alexis may not return for RHOC Season 19

Alexis is on the chopping block because her highly-anticipated return has failed spectacularly.

While the show is in great shape, Alexis is the weak link because she doesn’t have as much pull with producers.

Shannon has already admitted that she wouldn’t return to the show for Season 19 if Alexis is on the cast, but perhaps the end of the legal matter could have changed her mind.

The third and final part of the reunion is still to air. It features Shannon and Alexis going head-to-head over all their discord this season.

What are your thoughts on the legal matter coming to an end? Do you think the timing is suspect?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.