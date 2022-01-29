RHOC’s Noella Bergener agrees with Bravo’s decision to fire RHOSLC star Jennie Nguyen

Noella Bergener agrees with Bravo where Jennie Nguyen is concerned. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener weighs in on what happened with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen.

It’s been a busy few weeks in the Housewives world. Jennie caused quite a stir when resurfaced photos of Facebook posts she made came to light. Noella has also received some backlash, especially after the RHOC episode aired, where she arrived in Cabo late.

Now, Noella is putting in her two cents when it comes to Bravo’s decision to fire Jennie Nguyen.

RHOC star Noella Bergener agrees with Bravo

Speaking to Page Six, Noella Bergener gave her opinion about Bravo firing The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jennie Nguyen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star told the publication, “The worst part is, I really did love Jennie, and then I read [her posts] and it’s like, ‘Whoa.’ No excuse, just no excuse.”

She then went on to say, “It’s a shame because I found her very interesting.”

Noella also relayed, “It’s a weird time. I’m not a big believer in cancel culture. But it was really bad, and I agree with Bravo’s decision.”

Noella on RHOC

As a first-season Housewife, Noella Bergener is making heavy waves among The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

She is gearing up to go head-to-head with Heather Dubrow as the mid-season trailer teases heavy drama. Noella is also butting heads with Nicole, Dr. Jen, and other women.

Her personal life is a bit of a mess as well. While filming RHOC, Noella was served with divorce papers from her husband. He moved out, served her with papers, and cut her access to the credit cards. All of this happened as she was raising the couple’s son.

Currently, the ladies are appalled by her behavior in Cabo. Noella arrived late, and when she did meet the women for dinner, she turned her nose up about the warm tequila shots. Heather didn’t intend to invite her, but Gina Kirschenheiter talked her into it, and at the moment, it looked like it was a bad idea.

There’s still plenty of drama to come on RHOC, but it looks like Noella’s drama is minimal compared to the things posted by RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen.

