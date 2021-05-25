RHOC’s Kelly Dodd bashed after she called out Chrissy Teigen for her behavior

Kelly Dodd faces criticism from fans after she called out Chrissy Teigen for her behavior Pic credit: Bravo

Chrissy Teigen has received a lot of backlash lately for bullying other women and it looks like The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kelly Dodd couldn’t help but throw herself into the mix of critics.

It was revealed a few weeks ago that Chrissy has a history of bullying other women including Courtney Stodden and Farrah Abraham, who have both spoken out against her.

Chrissy posted an apology to Courtney on her Twitter account and said, “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Despite the apology, cancel culture was quick to act as Chrissy was dropped by brands such as Bloomingdales with many pushing for other retailers to discontinue doing business with her.

After seeing all of the backlash, Kelly wouldn’t help but chime in and give her opinion and commented on Page Six’s Instagram to share her thoughts.

She wrote, “What’s ironic is that she has the audacity to say, I’m mean and our show is hard to watch because it’s so mean. Karma is a b***h #rhoc.”

Kelly Dodd weighs in on Chrissy Teigen drama Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Kelly is known for unapologetically speaking her truth and this situation was no different. Some fans, however, found Kelly’s comment to be distasteful.

Fans bash Kelly Dodd and call her a hypocrite for calling out Chrissy Teigen for her behavior

Fans weighed in on Kelly’s thoughts and found her comments to be extremely hypocritical considering the way Kelly has been outspoken in the past.

A fan pointed out the “hypocrisy” and felt that Kelly was “not innocent in the bullying category.”

A fan felt Kelly was being a hypocrite for calling Chrissy out Pic credit: @lljrmpm/Instagram

One fan chimed in and thought that Kelly’s judgment was “the pot calling the kettle.”

A fan thinks Kelly is hypocritical Pic credit: @favauntlisa/Instagram

Another fan agreed and felt that Kelly really didn’t have any business weighing in on Chrissy’s behavior considering how “hurtful” and “inappropriate” her behavior has been in the past.

A fan thinks Kelly shouldn’t judge Chrissy based on her behavior Pic credit: @kohan.liza/Instagram

Kelly Dodd defends herself

As fans began to chime in on their opinion of Kelly, she wasted no time defending herself.

Kelly responded to several fans and said, “I’m not a hypocrite.”

Kelly Dodd defends herself Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Kelly Dodd defends herself Pic credit: @kellyddodd/Instagram

Some fans did come to Kelly’s defense and acknowledged that whenever she has said something hurtful out of anger, she has owned it and apologized for it.

A fan defends Kelly Dodd Pic credit: @thessvaness/Instagram

Fans of RHOC will recall when Kelly was in hot water a few times this past year for comments she made about COVID-19 and for being insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement by wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat out in public.

Kelly has taken ownership of the things she said and acknowledged that she unintentionally caused harm to others.

Chrissy has yet to comment on Kelly calling her out. It seems like she may be laying low for the time being.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.